Who Are Owen Wilson's 3 Kids?

Owen Wilson may not have the best luck in the love department, like his ill-fated relationship with Sheryl Crowe in the early 2000s, but he has his kids to make up for it. The actor began dating Jade Duell in 2010, and by January 2011, they welcomed their first baby boy, Ford (he is referred to by his middle name, his full name being Robert Ford Wilson). In June of that year, the couple called it quits because of his unwillingness to commit.

Advertisement

In 2013, "The Wedding Crashers" star got his trainer, Caroline Lindqvist, pregnant. They welcomed Finn in January 2014, but there was one small problem: Lindqvist was married to another man, plastic surgeon Dr. Ritu Chopra. Though the two were reportedly separated before she was involved with Owen, she didn't file for divorce until after her pregnancy.

Owen was involved with the pregnancies and births of his two boys; however, it has been said that the critically acclaimed actor has never met his youngest daughter, Lyla, who was welcomed by Varunie Vongsvirates in October 2018. That all being said, let's dive into everything there is to know about Owen's three children.