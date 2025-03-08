Who Are Owen Wilson's 3 Kids?
Owen Wilson may not have the best luck in the love department, like his ill-fated relationship with Sheryl Crowe in the early 2000s, but he has his kids to make up for it. The actor began dating Jade Duell in 2010, and by January 2011, they welcomed their first baby boy, Ford (he is referred to by his middle name, his full name being Robert Ford Wilson). In June of that year, the couple called it quits because of his unwillingness to commit.
In 2013, "The Wedding Crashers" star got his trainer, Caroline Lindqvist, pregnant. They welcomed Finn in January 2014, but there was one small problem: Lindqvist was married to another man, plastic surgeon Dr. Ritu Chopra. Though the two were reportedly separated before she was involved with Owen, she didn't file for divorce until after her pregnancy.
Owen was involved with the pregnancies and births of his two boys; however, it has been said that the critically acclaimed actor has never met his youngest daughter, Lyla, who was welcomed by Varunie Vongsvirates in October 2018. That all being said, let's dive into everything there is to know about Owen's three children.
Ford is a performer at heart
Robert Ford Wilson was born in January 14, 2011, and he instantly became his dad, Owen Wilson's, right-hand man. The actor became a master of the most demanding baby chore. "I thought changing diapers was going to be challenging, but from the first day, I jumped right into it. I have my whole system down and I'm able to just knock it out. I sort of surprised myself by being a fairly adept dad," he said during a now-deleted interview with Parents (via Momtastic).
As he's grown, the actor's comedic chops have rubbed off on his son, and he just might give him a run for his money. In June 2017, Owen sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and revealed how his oldest became the (funny) man of the house. "Anything Ford says is just the funniest thing ever," Owen said of his younger son's opinion on his older brother. In contrast, Owen said his jokes rarely get a reaction from his younger son.
Ford has also turned out to be quite the athlete. "Ford seems like he might even be a little stuntman in training," he remarked to DeGeneres after showing a video of him belly-flopping into the pool. In December 2023, Owen was spotted with his ex, Jade Duell, supporting their son from the sidelines of his soccer game.
Finn has a special bond with his big brother
Finn Lindqvist Wilson was born on January 30, 2014. Though the road leading up to his birth was rocky, once he arrived, he was surrounded by nothing but love, and Ford was ecstatic to finally be a big brother.
The "Cars" franchise star was just as involved with his second son as his first, but he couldn't escape the double trouble. During an interview with Esquire from August 2021, Owen Wilson shared a story of clipping his youngest son's fingernails one night, and it was a little stressful, as is to be expected. Remember when your parent would clip your nails as a kid and you'd just have to hold your breath and trust that they wouldn't break your skin? Yeah, it was one of those. After the deed was done, Owen reminded Finn to thank him for the grooming, to which he obliged, then turned to his brother and whispered, "For nothing."
Despite no longer being in relationships with his children's mothers, Owen has a set schedule with his boys, who still live nearby. The boys have grown up very close, and Owen makes sure to spend quality time with them. All three are immense soccer fans, and Owen got the chance to take them to cheer on the Los Angeles Football Club against the New York Red Bulls in April 2024, even getting onto the field to cheer from the sidelines. Now that's how you do soccer practice.
Owen Wilson has never met his daughter, Lyla
Lyla Aranya Wilson was born on October 9, 2018, and Owen Wilson's absence from her life hasn't gone unnoticed, especially by her mom, Varunie Vongsvirates, as he reportedly has not met his daughter to this day. According to US Weekly, a source revealed, "He even checked the no visitation box in court in June ... He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her."
Vongsvirates expressed to Daily Mail in November 2019 that he does pay child support, but, for her, that will never measure up to being involved. "Lyla needs a father. It's ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles [...] and he's never met his own daughter." When asked if she had anything to say from her estranged ex, she pleaded with him to meet Lyla, who she said even looks like the actor. In October 2021, she confirmed once again with Daily Mail that Owen still had failed to connect with Lyla as she reached her third birthday. "He has never met her, unfortunately," the mother said.
Though she certainly shouldn't have to, Vongsvirates picks up the slack for Owen and will frequently post her life with Lyla on social media. She uploaded an adorable photo to Instagram in October 2022, celebrating her daughter's fourth birthday, showing the two of them embracing at her party, complete with fall-festival-themed decor. Despite her father's absence, it's clear that Lyla's life is full of love.