Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Elon Musk Have Been Locked In A Brutal Feud

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has never shied away from publicly slamming Elon Musk. After the Tesla CEO purchased X, formerly known as Twitter, she criticized his decision to charge people $8 monthly in order to be verified. "One guy's business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8," the outspoken congresswoman proclaimed at the time, adding, "Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications." In another tweet, AOC made fun of Musk's bizarre marketing tactics, which apparently sought to convey that people were buying free speech for $8. The quip elicited a response from the billionaire himself, who wrote, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."

Later, Musk also shared a screenshot from her website that showed she was selling her merchandise for $58. Of course, Ocasio-Cortez wasn't about to let the dig slide, and she quickly clarified that her high prices went towards fairly compensating the union workers who manufactured her products. Further, the elected official noted that her employees didn't have to endure racism at their workplace, subtly shading an ongoing Tesla lawsuit surrounding that very issue.

Musk and AOC once again butted heads in July 2023 after the PayPal co-founder responded to a parody account of the Democratic politician who tweeted that they were crushing on him. Although Musk only responded with a fire emoji, the initial message has still earned a whopping 25 million views at the time of writing. Needless to say, Ocasio-Cortez was less than pleased, and she called Musk out for interacting and increasing the account's reach.

