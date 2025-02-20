Who Is Ashley St. Clair, The Rumored Mother Of Elon Musk's 13th Child
The internet has not been the same since Ashley St. Clair broke the news of having Elon Musk's no-longer-secret 13th child. St. Clair let the world know by posting the shocking news on X, formerly known as Twitter, the social media platform that Musk worked so hard to acquire. In the post, St. Clair wrote, "Five months ago I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect my child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of harm it will cause." St. Clair's child with Musk would be her second child, with her already having a child from a previous relationship. The new addition will make for quite the family tree, especially for Musk, given that St. Clair could potentially be the fourth woman with whom he has had a child.
Despite the bombshell reveal, there are still plenty of red flags to uncover, because according to the New York Post, Musk has yet to reach out to St. Clair to confirm that he is the father. Brian Glicklich, St. Clair's PR representative posted a statement on X, saying, "We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share." The world is waiting to see what Musk does next, but in the meantime, everyone is also wondering who the newest mother of one of Musk's many children is, so we went digging to learn more about St. Clair.
She's a big-time conservative influencer
Given Elon Musk's ascent into conservative politics (and his ever-changing relationship with Donald Trump), it makes a lot of sense that Ashley St. Clair came across his radar. St. Clair has plenty of conservative bonafide, having been a writer for The Babylon Bee, a right-leaning satirical website, and was once a brand ambassador for Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit organization. But according to the Daily Mail, she had to step aside from Turning Point after posing for a photograph with white nationalists. "Some of the people pictured had been vicious to me online and I'm not above confronting people or forgiving people," she said when speaking about the controversial photo. "I'm a strong Jewish woman and don't need to be told where I can and cannot go."
St. Clair has also been active as a conservative voice on social media and went viral when she posted a video on X of her waiting for a flight from Phoenix to New York City as she walked by a line of people waiting at the gate, saying, "It looks like we have a whole lot of migrants that are also boarding this flight that the U.S. taxpayers are paying for." The incendiary video has 27.7 million views and got her enough clout to catch the attention of right-wing star Lauren Boebert in the replies. However, St. Clair achieved the pinnacle of conservative success in 2023 when she appeared on the Fox News show "Jesse Watters Primetime" to lament the declining birth rate in America, only to show that she was willing to lead by example and get that number up — it just so happened that her baby was via a whirlwind, clandestine love affair with a billionaire.
She wrote an anti-trans children's book
Ashley St. Clair became a published author in 2021 when she debuted her children's book "Elephants Are Not Birds" which was published by Brave Books. According to their website, "BRAVE Books is a Christian publishing company that makes books for kids that reinforce biblically-based, foundational values," and as their debut title, St. Clair decided to use her book to take aim at gender identity. St. Clair said that inspiration came from the imminent arrival of her first, not-Musk-born son. "I am going to have a little boy in November, and it's scary to think he could come home and say, 'My friends all identify as something else and that's how I feel' and have my son crying because he's not put on hormone replacement therapy," she told the New York Post.
St. Clair elaborated on her strong belief when she told the Daily Mail that, "I believe that the entire concept of transgenderism is confusing to kids, and eventually damaging if they make life-altering decisions such as gender transitioning when they may not necessarily be trans." Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, but given that Musk's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson is trans, we have to imagine that such a sharp opinion isn't going to help with Musk and Wilson's already strained relationship.
She lived in an apartment paid for by Elon
Apparently having Elon Musk's baby comes with some strict stipulations, but at least he will cover the bill. According to the New York Post, Musk paid for an apartment in New York City's expensive Financial District for St. Clair to live in while she was pregnant. It is unclear if she still lives in the apartment, though the outlet did mention at the top of the piece that the interview with St. Clair took place in her "glitzy Manhattan pad" and snowy photographs that accompany the article look like it could be true.
Despite St. Clair being given a luxurious abode to carry their child, the apartment may as well have been a prison. "I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn't do anymore," St. Clair told The New York Post. "I was told not to tell anybody." The interview also revealed that Musk paid for security detail for St. Clair, which, who knows, maybe that's just his love language. After all, there are stranger things about Musk that everyone ignores. The article also reported that texts between St. Clair and Musk's money manager showed that she did not put Musk's name on the child's birth certificate, per his wishes. Given that she was communicating with Musk's money manager, we wonder if St. Clair was told there would be a financial incentive for doing so.
She got in hot water for being a pinup girl
In a clash of conservative contradictions, Ashley St. Clair made the controversial decision to show some skin all in the name of beer. For Ultra Right Beer's "Conservative Dad's Real Women of America 2024 Calendar," St. Clair posed in a very busty Audrey Hepburn impersonation as well as another photo in which she was submerged in a bubble bath wearing only a black bra. That right-wing word soup ad campaign was all in response to backlash at Bud Light for collaborating with the ever-evolving Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman, in an ad campaign of their own. Joining St. Clair on the calendar were Riley Gaines and Dana Loesch, with each woman appearing in various states of undress.
While St. Clair may have thought that any press was good press, the photos proved to be too scandalous for conservative circles. In fact, the entire ad campaign became known as Calendargate as many pushed back against the ogling of the women's bodies. For the conservative-leaning Daily Signal, journalist Rachel del Guidice rebuked St. Clair and the ad campaign, writing, "In selling a calendar that includes soft porn in the name of celebrating 'conservative women who are fighting woke extremists to preserve real women,' Conservative Dad's Ultra Right falls short." And while St. Clair's lusty contribution to the conservative discourse had everyone taking shots at everyone, we can't help but wonder if Musk has a copy of the calendar somewhere.
She wasn't even originally interested in Musk
According to the New York Post, Ashley St. Claire and Elon Musk's relationship began in May 2023 when he slid into her DMs on X, the platform he owns. She told the outlet about their beginnings, saying, "Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM's. I think it was a meme." She also said that at the time she "didn't particularly have much interest in Elon" and was only made aware of Musk when her "gay best friend" kept showing her videos of Musk's rocket launches. These apparently made her take some notes.
St. Clair was set on a collision course with Musk when she was asked to travel up to San Francisco to interview him after Musk returned The Babylon Bee to X, where its account had been suspended for making an anti-trans joke. After the interview, she told the New York Post that she got a text from him that asked, "Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?" St. Clair did not blow Musk off after their first date (as his ex-wife did), and their relationship romantically evolved enough to now potentially have a baby on their hands, with St. Clair allegedly originally asked to keep the child a secret indefinitely. She confessed to the outlet, "I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever." But the tabloids forced her hand and now the truth has come out publicly, but if we're being honest, we can't stop thinking about how different this all could have been if her friend had just stopped showing her videos of Musk's rockets.