Who Is Ashley St. Clair, The Rumored Mother Of Elon Musk's 13th Child

The internet has not been the same since Ashley St. Clair broke the news of having Elon Musk's no-longer-secret 13th child. St. Clair let the world know by posting the shocking news on X, formerly known as Twitter, the social media platform that Musk worked so hard to acquire. In the post, St. Clair wrote, "Five months ago I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect my child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of harm it will cause." St. Clair's child with Musk would be her second child, with her already having a child from a previous relationship. The new addition will make for quite the family tree, especially for Musk, given that St. Clair could potentially be the fourth woman with whom he has had a child.

Despite the bombshell reveal, there are still plenty of red flags to uncover, because according to the New York Post, Musk has yet to reach out to St. Clair to confirm that he is the father. Brian Glicklich, St. Clair's PR representative posted a statement on X, saying, "We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share." The world is waiting to see what Musk does next, but in the meantime, everyone is also wondering who the newest mother of one of Musk's many children is, so we went digging to learn more about St. Clair.

