Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Brutal Feud

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's name has become synonymous with drama. She's been embroiled in some of the messiest public feuds in recent memory, and one politician who often finds themselves being targeted by the congresswoman is New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (often simply referred to as AOC). Greene appears to have an unhealthy obsession with Ocasio-Cortez, and you don't just have to take AOC's word for it. In 2019, before she was elected to Congress, Greene took it upon herself to pay the New York representative a visit at her office, and she live-streamed the entire spectacle on Facebook.

Greene relayed her plans to her followers, telling them, "We're going to go see, we're going to visit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty. Cortez" (via CNN). After finding AOC's office locked, Greene and her team of cameramen then proceeded to defile the visitor's book outside the congresswoman's office with derogatory comments before proceeding to harass her through the mail flap. Greene made it clear that she, as a taxpayer, was providing Ocasio-Cortez with her monthly paycheck and that she didn't approve of her abortion policies. She proceeded to goad the congresswoman to come out and face her. "If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad," Greene said.

In the aftermath, Ocasio-Cortez told CNN that she was concerned about Greene's behavior. "This is a woman that's deeply unwell. And clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now," the congresswoman said. "I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional."