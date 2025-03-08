Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Came From Humble Beginnings. Inside Her Journey To Fame

For all five seasons of "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly captivated audiences with her portrayal of Beth Dutton, a character who was arguably the best on television at one point. But the acclaimed Paramount Network drama was far from Reilly's first big break. Many fans may also recognize the actor for her roles on shows like "True Detective" and "Black Box," or films like the Robert Downey Jr.-led "Sherlock Holmes" duology. But when you turn the clock back further, you'll find that Reilly actually came from rather humble beginnings — far away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Reilly grew up in Chessington, England (a suburb of London) as the daughter of a policeman and a part-time hospital worker. Speaking to The Times in 2006, Reilly confessed that she didn't do particularly well in school, nor was she especially confident in herself. As a result, she didn't have very many friends growing up. However, after she decided to give acting a try, Reilly started to come out of her shell a little bit. "They were kind of radical, not your usual teachers; they were completely inspiring," Reilly said of her drama instructors, adding, "Without them I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you. No way." By age 16, Reilly decided to pursue acting as a profession, thus setting her stunning transformation into motion. That said, her parents weren't fully on board with the idea at first.

