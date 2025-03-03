Meghan Markle's Unexpected Comment On Royal Life Hints At Major Change Of Heart

After Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, first met Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in July 2016, her life changed quickly. Three-and-a-half years later, they had married, become parents, and stepped back from their jobs as working royals. Meghan definitely shook up perceptions about the royal establishment when she and Harry candidly spoke to Oprah Winfrey in 2021. They repeated a similar process in 2022 with their Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." Even pre-Harry, some of Meghan's comments about the royal family indicated she saw herself as having a rebellious streak. However, amid the launch of her latest Netflix program, "With Love, Meghan," the duchess is demonstrating a new approach by showing the love to her royal relations.

Specifically, Meghan expressed her esteem for her Sussex title. "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children," Meghan explained to People in March 2025. "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

The duchess' pivot also includes a return to some of her earlier passions as she builds her lifestyle enterprise and keeps up an active social media presence. Now that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have gotten a little older, Meghan has been providing more glimpses of them of on Instagram. For instance, In a February 2025 Instagram Story promoting her new show, Meghan showed Serena Williams playing Candy Land with Lilibet.

