Meghan Markle's Unexpected Comment On Royal Life Hints At Major Change Of Heart
After Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, first met Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in July 2016, her life changed quickly. Three-and-a-half years later, they had married, become parents, and stepped back from their jobs as working royals. Meghan definitely shook up perceptions about the royal establishment when she and Harry candidly spoke to Oprah Winfrey in 2021. They repeated a similar process in 2022 with their Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." Even pre-Harry, some of Meghan's comments about the royal family indicated she saw herself as having a rebellious streak. However, amid the launch of her latest Netflix program, "With Love, Meghan," the duchess is demonstrating a new approach by showing the love to her royal relations.
Specifically, Meghan expressed her esteem for her Sussex title. "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children," Meghan explained to People in March 2025. "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."
The duchess' pivot also includes a return to some of her earlier passions as she builds her lifestyle enterprise and keeps up an active social media presence. Now that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have gotten a little older, Meghan has been providing more glimpses of them of on Instagram. For instance, In a February 2025 Instagram Story promoting her new show, Meghan showed Serena Williams playing Candy Land with Lilibet.
Good vibes could uplift Meghan's public persona
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, could benefit her new business ventures by focusing on positivity, as her social media followers and Netflix viewers reflect her upbeat energy. "People are more likely to connect with people who inspire, uplift or offer solutions rather than complain," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield informed Fox News Digital. "Positivity creates a strong emotional connection . . . making your brand more memorable." Unfortunately, past negativity has caused some people to be skeptical. When Meghan renamed her brand, "As Ever," some thought she was throwing subtle shade on the royals. In a February 2025 Instagram video, Meghan implied that there had been some obstacles in recent years that prevented her from sharing her lifestyle enthusiasms.
Some concluded that Meghan was referencing to her blog "The Tig," which she ended as she prepared to become a working royal. However, when speaking to People in March 2025, Meghan noted that she didn't regret her decision. The duchess also indicated that previously, much of her energy was occupied with the intense responsibilities of parenting very young children. Archie was born in May 2019, and Lilibet was born just over two years later in June 2021.
Now that Lilibet is almost four, Meghan's about to leave the baby/toddler phase behind. "As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn't put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling," she remarked to People.