Lauren Sanchez Seemingly Sends Jeff Bezos Not-So-Subtle Hint With Oscars Party Dress

Though there are some strange things about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's relationship, the couple appears to be going strong, according to one expert. The List spoke with Traci Brown, CSP, who is a body language expert and behavior analyst. When asked if she noticed any trouble in paradise after watching videos of the couple together, Brown actually detected the opposite, claiming, "These two are doing great."

Brown did point out how Sánchez's focus seemed to be on Bezos, while he was more focused on the crowd around them. "His feet are pointing to the crowd as well, so that's where his energy is going, not towards her," Brown said. "So if anyone is more disconnected of the two, it's him." Nevertheless, Brown didn't feel like the Amazon founder's behavior was a cause for alarm. While Sánchez's dress choice did seem to be hinting at a push for marriage, it could have just been her way of showing her excitement for the impending day.

Speaking on "The Today Show" in November 2024, Sánchez shared that she was working on wedding planning and looking at dresses. Perhaps this all-white Oscars look was just a teaser to get people excited for the main event. But as of the time of writing this, they have yet to announce a wedding date.

