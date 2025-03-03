Lauren Sanchez Seemingly Sends Jeff Bezos Not-So-Subtle Hint With Oscars Party Dress
Are you paying attention, Jeff Bezos? Because your fiancée is screaming into the void right now. Celebrity couple Bezos and Lauren Sánchez attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, California, and hung out with Hollywood stars. However, subtlety is not Sánchez's strong suit, so she sent her fiancé quite a message with the white dress she donned for the occasion. It's giving bridal vibes and comes across as Sánchez's polite way of telling her man to hurry up and tie the knot. She may live an insanely lavish life, but money isn't helping Sánchez speed up this engagement. Although her passion project initially put the wedding on the back burner, she seems to be ready for their nuptials.
She looked gorgeous, and we can only imagine how she'll look in her actual wedding dress. Bezos also looked sharp in his black tuxedo, another wedding staple. It's like the Vanity Fair party was a rehearsal for their actual walk down the aisle. We can hear the bells now.
A body language expert reacts to the couple's behavior
Though there are some strange things about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's relationship, the couple appears to be going strong, according to one expert. The List spoke with Traci Brown, CSP, who is a body language expert and behavior analyst. When asked if she noticed any trouble in paradise after watching videos of the couple together, Brown actually detected the opposite, claiming, "These two are doing great."
Brown did point out how Sánchez's focus seemed to be on Bezos, while he was more focused on the crowd around them. "His feet are pointing to the crowd as well, so that's where his energy is going, not towards her," Brown said. "So if anyone is more disconnected of the two, it's him." Nevertheless, Brown didn't feel like the Amazon founder's behavior was a cause for alarm. While Sánchez's dress choice did seem to be hinting at a push for marriage, it could have just been her way of showing her excitement for the impending day.
Speaking on "The Today Show" in November 2024, Sánchez shared that she was working on wedding planning and looking at dresses. Perhaps this all-white Oscars look was just a teaser to get people excited for the main event. But as of the time of writing this, they have yet to announce a wedding date.