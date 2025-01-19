Strange Things About Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Relationship

After Jeff Bezos' 25-year marriage to Mackenzie Scott ended in 2019, he quickly found love again with Lauren Sánchez. Only a couple of weeks after their relationship was confirmed in January, insiders excitedly confirmed to People they were completely smitten and even eager to start living together. But, although Sánchez and Bezos were spotted on several dates over the year, they still kept their romance relatively private. The former talk show host opened up about her relationship with Bezos in a 2023 Wall Street Journal interview, revealing that they were practically inseparable despite his demanding schedule.

However, when they were home on Sunday mornings, the billionaire would always whip up some pancakes for his partner using a recipe from the Betty Crocker cookbook. Sánchez also asserted that most people would be surprised by just how funny Bezos was behind the scenes. The media personality had shared a similar sentiment in a 2022 Instagram birthday tribute for him, writing, "They don't see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do."

She continued, "They don't see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place — my eyes do." Their relationship only got more serious in 2023, when People established that Bezos had popped the question in May. While everything seemed to be going well for them on the outside, Sánchez and Bezos' romance was actually stranger than it seemed.

