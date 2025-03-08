What We Know About King Charles' Relationship With Queen Camilla's Grandkids

Even with their grandfather's face on UK stamps, King Charles' royal title makes no difference to the young ones. According to Tom Parker Bowles, who spoke with People, the grandchildren on Camilla's side of the family only see Charles as their "Uppa," their nickname for their step-grandpa. "All of our children — my sister's children too — have grown up with Gaga [Queen Camilla] and Uppa," Tom said. "They've grown up from an early age knowing no different."

Advertisement

While speaking about it in an episode of "Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh," Tom said that Camilla's grandchildren couldn't care less about Charles' royal role and even forget that their step-grandfather is the king. "They've grown up with this man they all love, and it's wonderful," he said, adding, "They don't really—you know, people ask [about Charles], and they're like, 'What? He's just Uppa.'"

It's difficult to see a grandparent in any other light, especially when they're such a present one, like Charles. "They adore the King because he is such a good, nice man," Tom told People, noting that his step-grandfather duties seem to be just as important to him as his duties to his own grandchildren. "The children utterly adore him. From an early age, he's read them stories, been there, and swung them around."

Advertisement