Melania Trump's Dream Of Being A Vogue Cover Star May Be Possible - On One Condition

Melania Trump has been involved in a brutal feud with Vogue for years. The prestigious publication has often handpicked famous political names like Jill Biden and Hillary Clinton to grace their magazine covers. But after becoming first lady, Melania was never granted the same opportunity to be the face of Vogue like her contemporaries. She felt the perceived snub only exposed Vogue's favoritism. "They're biased," she said in an interview with Fox News. "They have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious." But although it might be hard for Melania to believe, there's still a chance Vogue might invite her for a feature interview one day.

Advertisement

Author Amy O'Dell wrote "Anna: The Biography," which told the story of Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Having gotten to know Wintour well enough, she didn't rule out the possibility of Wintour offering an olive branch to Melania in the form of a cover. "[Anna] does know how to stir the pot. 'And I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that she's not going to feature Melania. I also don't think anybody knows. Anna is unpredictable," O'Dell said in an interview with Daily Mail. Another source somewhat agreed with O'Dell that Melania and Vogue could come to an understanding under specific, but extreme, circumstances.

The insider felt one of the only ways Melania could get back on Vogue's good side was if she wasn't a Trump anymore. "Something extraordinary would have to happen. If she was going to leave Donald [Trump]– if there was a hint of divorce – Anna would be first in line for an interview," they said.

Advertisement