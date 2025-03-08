Karoline Leavitt's Pettiest Interactions With CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Karoline Leavitt infamously got booted off CNN for disrespecting their anchors during an interview, so clearly there's no love lost between President Donald Trump's press secretary and the cable news network. This hostility seems to have carried over to the press briefing room, with CNN's Kaitlan Collins leading the charge. It's no secret that Collins isn't a fan of the president, who once told her to her face, "You are a nasty person," (via USA Today). Collins was promoted to CNN's chief White House correspondent after Trump won the 2024 election, and she and Leavitt butted heads from the moment they were within the confines of the press briefing room.

During Leavitt's first press briefing, which was packed with journalists and even had the president himself watching from behind the scenes, she was in a real pressure cooker situation, but Collins had no mercy, questioning the newly minted press secretary about Trump's shocking decision to lay off multiple inspectors general — a controversial move that sparked outrage across the country and was, according to certain pundits, not entirely legal either. She also asked Leavitt whether the decision to fire members of the Justice Department who worked on his criminal trials was the result of a personal vendetta.

"How is the administration deciding which laws to follow and which ones to ignore?" Collins demanded to know, per CNN. Leavitt responded in a way that was reminiscent of her boss' reasoning, simply telling the intrepid reporter, "He is the executive of the executive branch and therefore he has the power to fire anyone within the executive branch that he wishes to." This was just a taste of what was to come, and Collins and Leavitt's barbs have provided plenty of newsworthy moments since Trump's second term commenced.

