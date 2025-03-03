People Who Can't Stand CNN's Kaitlan Collins (& What They Have To Say About Her)

After taking a peek inside Kaitlan Collins and Megyn Kelly's brutal feud, we have to admit that there's only one of them expending energy on name-calling, and it's not Collins. Not only does the host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" think that Collins is biased in her reporting, she also called her a "cold-hearted b****" on-air in August of 2024. What seemed to send Kelly into a tizzy was the fact that Collins spoke about her network on "Real Time" with Bill Maher, calling CNN a "fair" place where "both sides can watch." (via New York Post)

"I will submit to the record, her biggest sin is not that she is biased, though she is, it's that she's boring. She's extremely boring with no personality," Kelly said, choosing to focus on a personal attack of the well-known correspondent, and it only got worse from there. "I have a pro tip for her: smile. Try smiling every once in a while. Try not to be like, in your delivery, such a cold-hearted b*** all the time, because it gives people nothing to bond to," she continued on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Kelly went on to dismiss Collins' popularity, saying "I'm sorry, but she's only a star with the leftists" (via the New York Post). Perhaps Kelly's disdain for Collins has to do with her solid status at the network that Kelly herself turned down a job from. After hitting the scene in 2015 as an Independent, Kelly worried that joining CNN would alienate her fanbase, reportedly rejecting a generous offer. Perhaps it's possible her hate for Collins is rooted in professional jealousy, as her scathing opinion seems to be a bit much considering she's admitted to not knowing her rival personally.

