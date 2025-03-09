Who Is Lauren Sanchez's Ex Tony Gonzalez And Why Did They Split?

Everyone knows about Lauren Sánchez's high-profile romance with Jeff Bezos (despite the signs it won't last), but not everyone knows about her former relationship with Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez is famous for his impressive football career, playing as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs between 1997 and 2008 before moving to the Atlanta Falcons for four years in 2009. He began dating Sánchez while with the Chiefs, and they welcomed a son, Nikko, in February 2001. But their relationship didn't last, and they broke up not long after Nikko's birth.

Though they kept exactly what caused their breakup under wraps, Gonzalez dropped a hint about how tough he found relationships. "When you're a kid growing up, you think you'll get married and have kids, but when you get older you realize how hard it is to do that successfully," he told Best Self in 2013, while married to October Gonzalez.

We know things weren't totally amicable when Sánchez and Gonzalez called it quits, which she told The Wall Street Journal in 2023. Thankfully, that dissipated, and we know a lot more about Gonzalez and his relationship with his ex today.