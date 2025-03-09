All About Eric Adams' Girlfriend, Tracey Collins

Eric Adams, who has never been shy about his feelings towards Trump, landed himself in a position that mirrors the president's since he became the first sitting mayor to be indicted while in office in September 2024. The five charges include bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. Essentially, he's being accused of taking a lot of money and abusing certain luxuries for personal gain. The mayor has adamantly denied the allegations, writing in a statement to People, "Despite our pleas, when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics, I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target — and a target I became."

In February 2025, a federal judge postponed the trial indefinitely but hasn't dismissed the charges. Standing by his side at the initial court hearing — and likely to be with him when his case goes to trial — was his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Collins. They keep most aspects of their relationship tucked away, as it's unclear how long they've been together, but Collins has silently served as a rock for the mayor as he fights desperately to save his career, but she may not be entirely innocent herself. Here's everything you need to know about Collins.