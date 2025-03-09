Did RFK Jr.'s Famous Friends Pave His Path To Power?

The Kennedy family might be as known for their tragic history as much as they're known for their political legacy. Depending on who's asked, RFK Jr.'s ascension in politics might either prove or disprove that the Kennedy curse is a thing. RFK Jr. dedicated much of his life to public service, addressing environmental and children's health issues while winning several legal battles to further his mission. He would later try to help the world on a grander scale by running for president as a Democrat before switching to be an Independent in 2024. During this time, the former attorney would receive massive support from the famous friends he'd made over the years. Celebrities like Donnie Wahlberg and Jessie McCarthy loudly endorsed RFK Jr. for president all over Instagram.

Additionally, comedians Jeremy Piven and Rob Schneider also backed RFK Jr.'s bid to be the nation's new commander-in-chief. Eric Clapton hopped onto the bandwagon, personally donating $2.2 million for his presidential campaign. Furthermore, RFK Jr.'s surprising but strange connection with Russell Brand further showed how diverse his celebrity circle of friends can be. Despite the shoutouts from his Hollywood pals, however, it wasn't enough for the politician to secure a presidential victory. It was a reality the presidential hopeful came to terms with when he suspended his campaign. "In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path to electoral victory in the face of this relentless systematic censorship and media control. So, I cannot in good conscience ask my staff or volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving, when I cannot honestly tell them I have a real path to the White House," he said at a press conference (via AP News).

