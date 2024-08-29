RFK Jr.'s High Praise For Trump Proves He Shares Ex-President's Weak Backbone

The 2024 presidential candidates are getting their message out to voters in any way they can as election day draws near. In Donald Trump's case, that included giving two interviews to Phil "Dr. Phil" McGraw, most recently on August 28. (Alas, Trump's makeup fail during the interview reminded us of our high school days and the trend of ghostly pale lips.) The following night, McGraw aired another special interview on his "Dr. Phil Primetime" (via X, aka Twitter), this one with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Like the Trump interview, this sit-down revealed little new about Kennedy, except to confirm he's as skilled at flip-flopping his views as the man he now supports.

Both during and after Trump's term in office, Kennedy took aim at the former president's personality and policies. Per The Seattle Times, Kennedy has called Trump "a bully" and "a terrible president," criticizing his economic policies, his handling of the COVID crisis, his relationship with authoritarian world leaders, and his disregard for the environment. He found it "appalling" when Trump tried to reverse the results of the 2020 election. Yet he expressed no such ill feelings during the Dr. Phil interview. He'd suspended his campaign, he explained, because of the "media censorship" keeping him from being more visible to voters. After that, Kennedy said, he'd had "an interesting series of meetings with President Trump" in which they shared mutual goals. Kennedy also seems to have changed his mind about Trump's being a bully. "He's a very congenial, amiable, interesting guy, and very warm," he told the TV personality.

