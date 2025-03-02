Inside The Surprising (& Strange) Connection Between RFK Jr. & Russell Brand
RFK Jr. has a pretty tragic past, but now some fear that the his famous family's penchant for misfortune might rub off on the United States as a whole after Kennedy, a prominent anti-vaxxer, was sworn in as President Donald Trump's health secretary in 2025. Not long after the former presidential hopeful was appointed to his new position, RFK Jr. posted a bizarre photo of him with a shirtless Dr. Mehmet Oz (now also a member of Trump's cabinet). Also featured in the pic was British comedian and actor Russell Brand, whose appearance shouldn't actually come as that much of a surprise.
Brand and Kennedy have plenty of rather concerning things in common. The outspoken, and controversial, comedian has publicly criticized pharmaceutical companies and has also peddled conspiracy theories relating to the COVID-19 vaccine, spreading dangerous misinformation while loudly supporting Trump, all things Kennedy himself is also guilty of. Something else the two have possibly discussed over drinks are the allegations of sexual assault against them. A former babysitter for RFK Jr. and his second wife, Mary Richardson, accused the politician of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s.
Kennedy apologized to her via text after the whole debacle became public in 2024 but nonetheless claimed to have no recollection of the incident she described. "I apologize sincerely for anything I ever did that made you feel uncomfortable or anything I did or said that offended you or hurt your feelings. If I hurt you, it was inadvertent. I feel badly for doing so," the divisive politician reportedly wrote (via Reuters). As for Brand, he's been accused of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse. Like his comrade, the comedian has denied all the allegations, calling them "very, very hurtful" per Sky News, and maintaining that all of his sexual relations were "always consensual," (via BBC).
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Russell Brand isn't the only Trump ally that RFK has a disturbing amount in common with
The photograph that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared of him cozying up to Dr. Mehmet Oz, Russell Brand, and an unfortunate lizard on X, formerly known as Twitter, made huge waves on social media, and not just because people were concerned for the poor lizard's welfare, given Kennedy's reputation for animal abuse. RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz posing together was a stark reminder that two people who are known for peddling medical misinformation and engaging in conspiracy theories are now key members of President Donald Trump's cabinet and are therefore overseeing the future of the American people's healthcare.
Northern Curly Tailed Lizard with Russel Brand & Dr Oz pic.twitter.com/Mn7E27Z086
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 16, 2025
Kennedy and Oz are peas in a pod. The latter used to have his own eponymous talk show, where he often provided fans with bogus medical information and advice. During the pandemic, Dr. Oz confidently informed his loyal viewers that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, could cure COVID-19. These claims were condemned by the World Health Organization, and there are reports that over 16,000 people died after taking the drug in ill-advised attempts to cure the highly infectious disease.
Kennedy also notably championed the use of the drug instead of the COVID jab, which the divisive politician wildly described as "the deadliest vaccine ever made," (via NBC News) despite significant scientific evidence to the contrary. He and Dr. Oz will surely make a stellar team, but whether their efforts result in any good for the country is questionable.