Inside The Rumors About Will Smith's Love Triangle With Jada & India Martinez

In reality, while Jada and Will are not officially divorced, they have been living separately since 2016. In October 2023, Jada sat down with "Today" and gave an update on their complicated relationship. "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she said. To answer why they hadn't filed for divorce, she said: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through ... whatever," she said after assuring that they were no longer romantically involved. Then, in 2022, everything changed.

Right as Will was walking up to the stage, he yelled at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth!" Jada revisited the moment in her memoir, "Worthy," writing: "We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife. But when I hear Will yell 'wife' in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of 'Oh s***...I am his wife!' happens instantly."

She revealed to the Daily Mail in December 2023 that, looking back, she was grateful for it. "That moment of the s*** hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will's side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him." In that case, it'll be interesting to hear her comments on the sexy exchange between her husband and another woman.

