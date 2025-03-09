Inside The Rumors About Will Smith's Love Triangle With Jada & India Martinez
In 2022, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In 2025, Smith walked a stage and shared a steamy moment with a woman who was not his wife.
In February 2025, Will took the stage with singer India Martínez at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards to perform their new duet, "First Love," and things heated up when the two leaned in for a kiss. Martínez uploaded a video from the event to Instagram. From behind the stage, you can see Martínez first stepping closer to Will and dodging out of the way right before their lips touch, then turning around, grabbing his neck, and mimicking a kiss.
From the video, you can tell that the kiss was mimed and there wasn't any actual lip-locking; however, viewers are still finding the spicy choreography problematic. One user commented, "Back off with the hug," with another adding, "Even if the [whole] thing [was] staged, my wife still would have [killed) me for something like this."
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have a complicated relationship
In reality, while Jada and Will are not officially divorced, they have been living separately since 2016. In October 2023, Jada sat down with "Today" and gave an update on their complicated relationship. "By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she said. To answer why they hadn't filed for divorce, she said: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through ... whatever," she said after assuring that they were no longer romantically involved. Then, in 2022, everything changed.
Right as Will was walking up to the stage, he yelled at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth!" Jada revisited the moment in her memoir, "Worthy," writing: "We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife. But when I hear Will yell 'wife' in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of 'Oh s***...I am his wife!' happens instantly."
She revealed to the Daily Mail in December 2023 that, looking back, she was grateful for it. "That moment of the s*** hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will's side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him." In that case, it'll be interesting to hear her comments on the sexy exchange between her husband and another woman.