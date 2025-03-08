In February 2025, "Saturday Night Live" celebrated its 50th year on air with a pair of specials. A concert at Radio City Music Hall brought back some of the show's most iconic musical guests, while a super-sized Sunday episode allowed former cast members to dust off some old recurring sketches for another go-around. Kate McKinnon was one such star who came back to Studio 8H, treading her old stomping grounds one last time.

Advertisement

When McKinnon left the cast in 2022, she told Vulture that it was tough to say goodbye to her spot on the iconic sketch show. After all, she'd spent a decade appearing on television a few dozen times a year, commenting on the news of the week through a series of recurring political impersonations. She'd also created some iconic recurring characters all on her own, making audiences laugh with her reliably-wacky perspective on the world.

"The only thing that ever made sense to me was doing a funny voice. I have always worked from the sound of a voice, which makes impressions easy, because you just copy what's already there," she told Vulture. That may be the basis of her writing, but McKinnon's transformations often involved more than just doing a silly voice. She was such a gifted cast member because she was able to take just a few pieces of clothing, a wig, and occasionally a prosthetic, and turn them into comedy gold. Here are the best Kate McKinnon "Saturday Night Live" transformations.

Advertisement