Rudy Giuliani's Disbarment Officially Makes Him Trump's Worst Lawyer (You're Welcome, Alina Habba)

Rudy Giuliani himself responded to the decision with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. In it, he was defiant, and he didn't acknowledge any possible wrongdoing on his part. He wrote, "I'm not surprised that I've been disbarred by a Bar Ass'n which is a politically and ideologically integral part of the Democrat one party corrupted court system for a long time." He then specifically called out two New York judges — Juan Merchan and Arthur Engoron — as examples of politically motivated judges. Merchan and Engoron presided over Donald Trump's New York hush money case and civil fraud case respectively — Trump lost both of those cases.

Along with being disbarred in New York, Giuliani's support of Trump's claims that Joe Biden won the presidential election in 2020 through fraudulent means resulted in felony charges in Arizona. He was also charged, along with Trump and over a dozen others, with election interference in Georgia.

Alina Habba, meanwhile, was spotted on the day of Giuliani's disbarment sporting a bold accessory: a red hat featuring Donald Trump giving the middle finger. Clearly, her support of Trump runs just as deep as Giuliani's, but hasn't landed her in nearly as much hot water. Some critics, however, think it's only a matter of time. "Have you been disbarred yet? You will be," one person asked her on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the news of Giuliani's disbarment broke.

