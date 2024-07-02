Rudy Giuliani's Disbarment Officially Makes Him Trump's Worst Lawyer (You're Welcome, Alina Habba)
Some of Donald Trump's former lawyers have made it clear that they aren't impressed with Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers who represented him during E. Jean Carroll's defamation cases against him (which he lost). But Habba, who has been known to irritate judges, Trump, and the general public with cringeworthy moments, can at least still practice law. That's no longer the case for ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Once known as "America's Mayor" thanks to his response as New York City mayor in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Giuliani's fall from grace now includes his official disbarment from practicing law in New York.
It was Giuliani's words and actions after the 2020 election that sealed his fate. His commitment to helping Trump attempt to overturn the presidential election results are what the New York appellate court called out as the reason for the disbarment. In their July 2 ruling, they determined that Giuliani had "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large" and that he had "flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign."
"Members of the legal community who respect the rule of law in this country should immediately come forward and speak out against this politically and ideologically corrupted decision," Rudy Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman said, according to CBS News.
Rudy Giuliani has denied doing anything wrong
Rudy Giuliani himself responded to the decision with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. In it, he was defiant, and he didn't acknowledge any possible wrongdoing on his part. He wrote, "I'm not surprised that I've been disbarred by a Bar Ass'n which is a politically and ideologically integral part of the Democrat one party corrupted court system for a long time." He then specifically called out two New York judges — Juan Merchan and Arthur Engoron — as examples of politically motivated judges. Merchan and Engoron presided over Donald Trump's New York hush money case and civil fraud case respectively — Trump lost both of those cases.
Along with being disbarred in New York, Giuliani's support of Trump's claims that Joe Biden won the presidential election in 2020 through fraudulent means resulted in felony charges in Arizona. He was also charged, along with Trump and over a dozen others, with election interference in Georgia.
Alina Habba, meanwhile, was spotted on the day of Giuliani's disbarment sporting a bold accessory: a red hat featuring Donald Trump giving the middle finger. Clearly, her support of Trump runs just as deep as Giuliani's, but hasn't landed her in nearly as much hot water. Some critics, however, think it's only a matter of time. "Have you been disbarred yet? You will be," one person asked her on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the news of Giuliani's disbarment broke.