Inside Serena Williams' Relationship With Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet
When tennis legend Serena Williams isn't polishing her Olympic gold medals or throwing shade at Drake by dancing with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl, she's hanging out with literal royalty. It's no secret that Serena Williams has a long and enduring friendship with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Not only that, but the iconic athlete joined forces with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, to tackle the important cause of mental health awareness. So, it should hardly come as any surprise that Williams has become something of an honorary aunt to the Sussexes' two children.
In fact, when Meghan was still pregnant with Prince Archie, it was the celebrated tennis player who led the charge brainstorming what to do for the baby shower — and she apparently spared no expense. "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort," Williams admitted in an April 2019 chat with The Business of Fashion, adding, "I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect.' It's been a lot the last few days."
The interview was published just two weeks before Archie's birth and about a year before the royal defectors and their young son relocated to Meghan's native California amid Megxit. A year later, Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter. And don't worry, the tennis star certainly hasn't been shirking auntie duties since Princess Lilibet was born, proving that Williams' close friendship with Meghan is as strong as ever.
Meghan Markle offered a glimpse at Serena Williams bonding with Princess Lilibet
In early March 2025, Meghan Markle posted a short video to her Instagram Stories showing her daughter, Princess Lilibet, spending some quality time with her honorary aunt Serena Williams. In the clip, the world-famous tennis champion was seen playing a game of Candy Land with the young princess. Meghan also included a caption reading, "When the aunties come to celebrate ... and to play!" (via E! News). The bit about "celebration" seems to be a reference to the fact that the post came just a few days before the premiere of the Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix reality series, "With Love, Meghan."
Notably, while she and husband Prince Harry like to keep their kids out of the spotlight for the most part, the couple does offer glimpses into their role in the larger family (and friend) dynamic on occasion. Take, for instance, the short and sweet Williams post. In a similar vein, Prince Archie and his sister do play a role in their mother's new show, though their faces are never shown on screen. While speaking to People to promote the release, Meghan opened up about the bond she shares with her kids. Additionally, a close friend made it clear that "aunties" like Williams are just the cherry on top, since Archie and Lilibet already live in a home filled with lots of love. "[Harry and Meghan are] very gentle and attentive," they gushed, adding, "There's a sweetness to their family."