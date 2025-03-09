Inside Serena Williams' Relationship With Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet

When tennis legend Serena Williams isn't polishing her Olympic gold medals or throwing shade at Drake by dancing with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl, she's hanging out with literal royalty. It's no secret that Serena Williams has a long and enduring friendship with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Not only that, but the iconic athlete joined forces with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, to tackle the important cause of mental health awareness. So, it should hardly come as any surprise that Williams has become something of an honorary aunt to the Sussexes' two children.

In fact, when Meghan was still pregnant with Prince Archie, it was the celebrated tennis player who led the charge brainstorming what to do for the baby shower — and she apparently spared no expense. "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort," Williams admitted in an April 2019 chat with The Business of Fashion, adding, "I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect.' It's been a lot the last few days."

The interview was published just two weeks before Archie's birth and about a year before the royal defectors and their young son relocated to Meghan's native California amid Megxit. A year later, Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter. And don't worry, the tennis star certainly hasn't been shirking auntie duties since Princess Lilibet was born, proving that Williams' close friendship with Meghan is as strong as ever.

