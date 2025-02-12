Serena Williams And Kendrick Lamar's Relationship Explained

During the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar made history as the first-ever solo rap artist to headline the coveted slot. Following a medley of some of his biggest hits — which truly showcased Lamar's career transformation into a genuine superstar — the celebrated, Pulitzer Prize-winning artist delivered a performance of his now-iconic Drake diss track "Not Like Us," which was accompanied by one of the halftime show's buzziest surprises in the former of tennis star Serena Williams crip walking at the side of the stage.

While her appearance was brief, fans couldn't get over Williams' surprise cameo, and many began enthusiastically speculating about why she was involved and what it could all mean. Although it wasn't hard to connect the dots between the target of the Grammy-winning diss track, and the legendary athlete's own past rumored relationship with Drake. As it turns out, their complicated history may have played a key role in Lamar's decision to reach out to Williams and ask her to join him on stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

It's worth pointing out that the tennis icon never mentioned Drake or any past tensions. Instead, the record-breaking sports star (Williams officially retired from tennis in 2022) simply celebrated getting to be a part of the big game, and showing off her dance moves in the process. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the performance, Williams referenced her penchant for dancing after big victories in the past, excitedly joking, "Man, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon. Oooh, I would've been fined!"

