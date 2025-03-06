Ivanka Trump's DC Photo Dump Has A Notable Person Missing (And It Won't Help Those Feud Rumors)

President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on March 4, 2025, was also a family reunion. Sitting in the gallery of the hallowed hall were his four oldest children: Donald Trump Jr. (rubbing his romance with Bettina Anderson in the face of his ex Kimberly Guilfoyle); Eric Trump and his wife, Lara; Tiffany Trump, expecting her first child late next month; and Ivanka Trump with her husband, Jared Kushner. The Trumps spent some time together at the White House prior to the event, and Ivanka dropped a photo dump of the highlights on her Instagram page. Here's what she shared: a view of the Washington Monument; several posed pics of herself and her father; one of herself next to Lincoln's original Gettysburg Address; and a group shot of herself with her siblings, Lara, and Anderson. Here's what Ivanka didn't show: any pictures of First Lady Melania Trump.

Advertisement

It's not as though the first lady was chilling out at Mar-a-Lago at the time. She was indeed in D.C. and had an honored spot at her husband's big speech, though Melania's sloppy outfit at the joint address seemed to confirm her heart wasn't in it. We can't jump to conclusions: She might have had another engagement at the time her stepchildren were visiting, or she might have been getting her hair and makeup done. Still, it was yet another missed opportunity for the two women to defy the persistent rumors of a feud.