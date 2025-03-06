Ivanka Trump's DC Photo Dump Has A Notable Person Missing (And It Won't Help Those Feud Rumors)
President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on March 4, 2025, was also a family reunion. Sitting in the gallery of the hallowed hall were his four oldest children: Donald Trump Jr. (rubbing his romance with Bettina Anderson in the face of his ex Kimberly Guilfoyle); Eric Trump and his wife, Lara; Tiffany Trump, expecting her first child late next month; and Ivanka Trump with her husband, Jared Kushner. The Trumps spent some time together at the White House prior to the event, and Ivanka dropped a photo dump of the highlights on her Instagram page. Here's what she shared: a view of the Washington Monument; several posed pics of herself and her father; one of herself next to Lincoln's original Gettysburg Address; and a group shot of herself with her siblings, Lara, and Anderson. Here's what Ivanka didn't show: any pictures of First Lady Melania Trump.
It's not as though the first lady was chilling out at Mar-a-Lago at the time. She was indeed in D.C. and had an honored spot at her husband's big speech, though Melania's sloppy outfit at the joint address seemed to confirm her heart wasn't in it. We can't jump to conclusions: She might have had another engagement at the time her stepchildren were visiting, or she might have been getting her hair and makeup done. Still, it was yet another missed opportunity for the two women to defy the persistent rumors of a feud.
Will the next four years see a thawing of the ice?
The exact nature of Melania and Ivanka Trump's relationship is known only to them, but accounts have differed wildly over the years. Some sources say the president's wife and oldest daughter are on friendly terms, while others assert that things have been tense between them for years. One biography about Melania, per People, claims that the first lady used to refer to her stepdaughter as "The Princess," while Ivanka called her stepmother "The Portrait" because of her silent nature. Reportedly, the women became even chillier during the first Trump administration, as they navigated their new roles within the White House and argued over a variety of issues.
Ivanka didn't join her father's administration this time around, citing her desire to focus on her family life in Florida. Yet this hasn't eased the hostility between her and Melania; quite the contrary, the Daily Mail reports the "war" has reached a new level of bitterness. The outlet quotes a source claiming the first lady now resents the prospect of Ivanka's grabbing the spotlight in other ways. She may not be working in Washington, but she'll certainly be invited to important events such as the president's address to Congress — and posting about it on social media to show the world she's still close to her dad. If Melania actually was present when husband Donald made time to meet with his children, one can imagine how she would feel being left out of Ivanka's slideshow. And if Melania deliberately arranged to be elsewhere when the siblings showed up, Ivanka would be the one with hurt feelings. Either way, it doesn't bode well for the next four years.