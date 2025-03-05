Melania Trump's Sloppy 2025 Joint Address Outfit Confirms What We Suspected

Maybe Melania Trump is too busy dreaming about being a Vogue cover star to focus on her return to the White House, but her appearance at President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on March 4, 2025, showed that she seems unenthused about taking on the job again. Arriving at the House chamber ahead of her husband, Melania wore a dark gray suit with a long scarf detail at the collar which hung below her waist. Even more oddly, the scarf was cinched in by her black belt, which itself was wrapped and hung down aimlessly. In all, it was a messy look that didn't reflect any joy in her position. Hers won't go down in history as one of the most scandalous first lady outfits ever worn, but it won't win a spot in a Smithsonian museum collection, either.

Advertisement

Supporters of the president and his family still gushed over Melania, but online critics were far less kind. One joked on X (formerly Twitter), "Melania Trump has chosen the 'Anakin Skywalker just before he murders the younglings and burns the Jedi Temple' as her State of the Union look." (This wasn't the SOTU, but we get the idea.)