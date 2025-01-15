We Finally Know Why Ivanka Trump Won't Be Joining Her Father's Administration
Despite being a senior White House adviser during Donald Trump's first presidency, his daughter Ivanka Trump will not be involved in his administration again. In a 2022 statement, Ivanka announced that she would not be by her dad's side through another presidential run. "I love my father very much," she said, adding, "This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," per CNN. Since then, she stuck to her guns through another campaign and reelection, making it increasingly clear that Ivanka's exit from the political world is permanent. Now, mere days before her father returns to the White House, Ivanka is coming clean about why she stepped away from politics.
Ivanka appeared on episode 796 of the Skinny Confidential's podcast, "Him & Her Show," and she got candid about her feelings. "I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable," she explained. According to her, "There is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine." Despite the fact that Ivanka has been involved in parenting controversies over the years, these days, the three children she shares with her husband Jared Kushner are her top priority. And, she won't what she refers to as a "very dark, negative business," get in the way of that.
Ivanka Trump's kids took priority over politics
Today, Ivanka Trump's kids live an insanely lavish life in Florida with their parents by their side. She made this move in 2022, and according to her, leaving politics to be a mom above anything else wasn't as difficult as it may seem. "It really feels like it's very easy to make a decision when it aligns around your core values. And my highest, most core value is family," she said, per The Hill. For Ivanka, being a great mom was always what was most important, and she says that she worked hard at motherhood no matter what. Evidently, though, being immersed in the world of politics doesn't make that easy. "The main reason I am not going back to serve now is I know the cost, and it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear," she explained.
Ivanka stayed mostly off of the campaign trail and out of the public eye during her dad's 2024 presidential campaign, and it's safe to say that this will continue as his new presidency begins. Still, just because she's no longer in the world of politics, that doesn't mean she regrets being involved when she was. She says she's proud of what she accomplished. She noted, "Hopefully I'll live a life that continues to be impactful, regardless of where I do it."