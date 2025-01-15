We Finally Know Why Ivanka Trump Won't Be Joining Her Father's Administration

Despite being a senior White House adviser during Donald Trump's first presidency, his daughter Ivanka Trump will not be involved in his administration again. In a 2022 statement, Ivanka announced that she would not be by her dad's side through another presidential run. "I love my father very much," she said, adding, "This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," per CNN. Since then, she stuck to her guns through another campaign and reelection, making it increasingly clear that Ivanka's exit from the political world is permanent. Now, mere days before her father returns to the White House, Ivanka is coming clean about why she stepped away from politics.

Ivanka appeared on episode 796 of the Skinny Confidential's podcast, "Him & Her Show," and she got candid about her feelings. "I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable," she explained. According to her, "There is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine." Despite the fact that Ivanka has been involved in parenting controversies over the years, these days, the three children she shares with her husband Jared Kushner are her top priority. And, she won't what she refers to as a "very dark, negative business," get in the way of that.