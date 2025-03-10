Everything We Know About Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty's Kids
Brant Daugherty has played many roles, from his "Pretty Little Liars" baddie to a slew of Hallmark heartthrobs, but for his two sons, he is just plain old Dad. It's a role he relishes, and any Brant Daugherty fan knows that he loves to share his fatherhood joy with his social media followers. From family vacations in Puerto Vallarta to picking and decorating pumpkins for Halloween, it seems Brant is always off doing something cute with one or both of his kids. "I've been a lot of different things in my life, but none of them compare to being dad," he wrote on Instagram to mark Father's Day 2024. "What an honor and a privilege it is to watch these two boys grow up. I can't imagine anything better."
Brant started dating fellow actor Kimberly Hidalgo (now Kimberly Daugherty) in October 2016. The pair married in 2019, by which point they were fully on the same page about their futures. In fact, the couple had the discussion about kids very early on in their courtship. "When we were first dating and thinking about being exclusive, we had a talk about what we wanted for the future. Marriage and kids were high on the list," Brant told People in 2020, after announcing their first child was on the way. Son Wilder David Daugherty was born in March 2021, followed by son Aero Lore Daugherty in December 2023.
Brant Daugherty missed his older son's birth
There's no question that Brant Daugherty was ecstatic to welcome his first son to the world in 2021. However, the actor was obviously less enthused to have been trapped on a movie set in Canada at the time of Wilder Daugherty's birth. "The movie ended two days after her due date, so we thought, okay, I'll take the film as a way of providing for my family. And hopefully I'll make it. Cause a lot of first babies come late," Brant told "Access Hollywood" a few weeks after the birth. Wilder actually came a bit early, so Brant was unable to get back for the delivery. Luckily, modern technology and a helpful sister-in-law ensured the actor was able to watch the whole last hour on FaceTime from his Vancouver hotel room.
Brant and his wife didn't officially name their son until Brant was back in town, and a few days after his birth, they were still torn between two names at the top of their list. They settled on Wilder for the first name but had no debate over his middle one, David. That was a nod to Brant's father, who died over a decade before his grandson was born. "I hope to be half as good a father to Wilder as you were to me," Brant posted on Facebook in 2022. "I tell him stories about his grandpa all the time. I know how much you would have loved that little guy,"
Brant Daugherty is building traditions with his kids
One of the best things about being a parent is being able to build traditions with your own kids. For Brant Daugherty, a lot of those have to do with holidays. For example, the actor and his wife and children are big on family costumes and outfits. For Halloween 2024, the family went as Ghostbusters for the second year. Aero got added in as Smiler for year two. The family also loves to wear identical pajama sets for Christmas each year, as they've documented online. Perhaps it's no coincidence that younger son Aero entered the world on December 24, 2023.
There is another somewhat atypical Christmas tradition the family has develop, which involves Daugherty's work. "One of the traditions has been watching Daddy's Christmas movie every year," the Hallmark actor told E! News. "So, we've got that coming up Friday. Other than that, we're just going to spend some time with the family." No word on which specific movie it is, but Daugherty loves being a Hallmark star and has been in many of their feel-good Christmas movies, which are beneficial for mental health. These include "Mingle All the Way," "A Christmas Movie Christmas," and "Joyeux Noel."
Outside of holidays, camping is also a family staple, as are vacations — Daugherty has already taken his kids to Hawaii, Belgium, Amsterdam, Italy, and more. He is also trying his best to mold them into Bengals fans, since he grew up just outside of Cincinnati in Mason, Ohio.