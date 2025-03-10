Everything We Know About Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty's Kids

Brant Daugherty has played many roles, from his "Pretty Little Liars" baddie to a slew of Hallmark heartthrobs, but for his two sons, he is just plain old Dad. It's a role he relishes, and any Brant Daugherty fan knows that he loves to share his fatherhood joy with his social media followers. From family vacations in Puerto Vallarta to picking and decorating pumpkins for Halloween, it seems Brant is always off doing something cute with one or both of his kids. "I've been a lot of different things in my life, but none of them compare to being dad," he wrote on Instagram to mark Father's Day 2024. "What an honor and a privilege it is to watch these two boys grow up. I can't imagine anything better."

Brant started dating fellow actor Kimberly Hidalgo (now Kimberly Daugherty) in October 2016. The pair married in 2019, by which point they were fully on the same page about their futures. In fact, the couple had the discussion about kids very early on in their courtship. "When we were first dating and thinking about being exclusive, we had a talk about what we wanted for the future. Marriage and kids were high on the list," Brant told People in 2020, after announcing their first child was on the way. Son Wilder David Daugherty was born in March 2021, followed by son Aero Lore Daugherty in December 2023.