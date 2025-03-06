Kimberly Guilfoyle's Ultra-Photoshopped Selfie Hints At Tragic Toll Of Don Jr. Split

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Photoshop habits are often out of control and seem to be getting even more over-the-top. Her March 5, 2025 selfie is so over-edited that the U.S. ambassador to Greece is almost unrecognizable. And, it's easy to wonder if her choice to share this on social media indicates that she isn't handling her split from Donald Trump Jr. as well as it may seem.

Advertisement

Months after the announcement of her breakup with ex-fiancé Don Jr., Guilfoyle took to her Instagram story to share a mirror selfie. In many ways, this selfie is a quintessential Guilfoyle post. She's got the tight minidress, the over-the-top hair extensions, and the typical selfie-ready pout that we've come to expect from her. We have, of course, also come to expect Guilfoyle to do quite a bit of photo editing to her face. Yet, this image seems to be taking her love of Photoshop to new heights. And, it's easy to wonder if Guilfoyle's post was more than just a typical moment of social media sharing. After all, this manipulated photo came the day after Don Jr. and his new partner, Bettina Anderson, rubbed their romance in Guilfoyle's face with some flirty PDA. It's certainly possible that her ex and his new girlfriend getting cozy for the cameras prompted Guilfoyle to attempt her own revenge dress moment. Unfortunately, this attempt may have fallen flat since it's difficult to even recognize her.

Advertisement