Trump Insiders Hint Kimberly Guilfoyle Hasn't Been Handling Don Jr. Split As Well As It Seems

Now that Donald Trump Jr. has made it official with socialite Bettina Anderson, he had no qualms about showing her off at his dad's inaugural events — despite the presence of his ex. As seen here, Anderson was right up on stage with the first son and Vice President JD Vance while the Village People played "YMCA." However she may have felt about seeing the other woman, Kimberly Guilfoyle didn't cause any drama over it. A source who was at the inauguration told People the former couple was "civil" with "no negativity" throughout, though Guilfoyle "kept a watchful eye" on Anderson while she mingled. The insider added, "She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended."

Guilfoyle would surely be stung by that "beautiful and well dressed" remark, too. Anderson and Don Jr. have quite the age gap, as do Guilfoyle and the first Trump son. But whereas the journalist is 8 years Don Jr.'s senior, the socialite is 8 years younger — which may appeal to his vanity more. There's also no question Anderson almost always looks impeccable, while the ex-fiancée is known for her form-fitting, too-young outfits. Even Guilfoyle's recent attempt to class up her inappropriate style was a total fail. The red dress she wore to an inaugural event was once again too tight, the strapless top too loose, and the bows on the bodice too junior-high.

These awkward encounters should become less frequent once Guilfoyle sets up her office in Greece. She'll jet back to Florida or D.C. for official dinners and family occasions, but she won't be popping by Mar-a-Lago on an average weekend for Sunday brunch. Thanks to social media and tabloids, though, Guilfoyle can still keep up with the latest developments between her ex and his new lady. (If she's secretly hoping to read news of a breakup, well, can you really blame her?)

