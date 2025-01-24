Trump Insiders Hint Kimberly Guilfoyle Hasn't Been Handling Don Jr. Split As Well As It Seems
Give Kimberly Guilfoyle credit for trying to be a gracious loser. As Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée and an experienced attorney, she might have been given a prestigious cabinet post in his dad's administration. She would have been guaranteed four years of Washington hobnobbing and perhaps even a lavish White House wedding. Instead, after more than four years of waiting for the altar, Guilfoyle was ditched by Don Jr. for the most humiliating reason: He was seeing model Bettina Johnson on the side. The re-elected president appointed Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece shortly after the affair was made public, a move many saw as a consolation prize (and a shove to the door). To add even more salt to the wound, the Trumps made their feelings for Guilfoyle clear with an inauguration day snub. She was seated far in the back of the Capitol for the ceremony as if she had no personal connection to the family.
In spite of it all, the former Fox News host has shown a professional attitude in public. Guilfoyle and Don Jr. showed their split hasn't totally kept them apart; they attended a local street fair together with some of his children, and they were both at not only the inauguration, but at parties both before and after the ceremony. But insiders tell People that Guilfoyle was definitely checking out the competition even as she schmoozed and smiled.
Don Jr.'s new flame is burning his old one
Now that Donald Trump Jr. has made it official with socialite Bettina Anderson, he had no qualms about showing her off at his dad's inaugural events — despite the presence of his ex. As seen here, Anderson was right up on stage with the first son and Vice President JD Vance while the Village People played "YMCA." However she may have felt about seeing the other woman, Kimberly Guilfoyle didn't cause any drama over it. A source who was at the inauguration told People the former couple was "civil" with "no negativity" throughout, though Guilfoyle "kept a watchful eye" on Anderson while she mingled. The insider added, "She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended."
Guilfoyle would surely be stung by that "beautiful and well dressed" remark, too. Anderson and Don Jr. have quite the age gap, as do Guilfoyle and the first Trump son. But whereas the journalist is 8 years Don Jr.'s senior, the socialite is 8 years younger — which may appeal to his vanity more. There's also no question Anderson almost always looks impeccable, while the ex-fiancée is known for her form-fitting, too-young outfits. Even Guilfoyle's recent attempt to class up her inappropriate style was a total fail. The red dress she wore to an inaugural event was once again too tight, the strapless top too loose, and the bows on the bodice too junior-high.
These awkward encounters should become less frequent once Guilfoyle sets up her office in Greece. She'll jet back to Florida or D.C. for official dinners and family occasions, but she won't be popping by Mar-a-Lago on an average weekend for Sunday brunch. Thanks to social media and tabloids, though, Guilfoyle can still keep up with the latest developments between her ex and his new lady. (If she's secretly hoping to read news of a breakup, well, can you really blame her?)