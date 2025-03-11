What Are Prince Harry's Political Views? Here's What He's Said
As a member of the British royal family, you'd think that Prince Harry has always been intrinsically linked to politics. In the modern era, however, the royals don't really have any direct say in how the United Kingdom is governed. Moreover, they maintain a policy of neutrality when it comes to political matters. It's implicitly because of his royal upbringing and all the weird rules Harry had to follow that he has often seemed hesitant to publicly disclose his political leanings — even after leaving the working royal family and moving to the United States with California-born wife Meghan Markle.
"I'm not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red. Hell, I've never even been allowed to vote!" Harry said at the Upfront Summit in February 2025 (via People). Per The Washington Post, while senior members of the royal family (up to and including the reigning monarch) are technically able to vote in British elections, convention strongly discourages them from doing so. Seeing as how Harry still isn't an American citizen as of early 2025, he's also unable to vote in U.S. elections.
Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation did post a webpage in 2024 urging Americans to exercise their right to vote in that year's presidential election, though the couple declined to endorse a candidate. All that being said, there have been a few occasions where Harry has offered a glimpse into where he stands on certain issues.
Prince Harry seems to have a mostly liberal outlook
The rare occasions that Prince Harry has shared his political opinions seem to suggest that the Duke of Sussex has a predominantly liberal outlook. Though Harry and wife Megan Markle declined to publicly take sides in 2024, their comments on the 2020 U.S. election were a bit more pointed. "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Harry said in the couple's joint statement that year (via Time). Many took this as a sly endorsement of Democrat Joe Biden, given that Republican Donald Trump is known for his social media tirades (not to mention the fact that Meghan had publicly criticized Trump in the past).
In 2020, Harry also reportedly criticized Trump's environmental policy while speaking over the phone with a pair of Russian pranksters pretending to be climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father. Harry's apparent distaste for Trump is hardly surprising, especially given more recent developments like Trump's grudge against the Sussexes over their royal exit, as well as the weird one-sided feud Trump's son Eric started with Harry and Meghan.
Finally, during a June 2022 interview with Vogue, Meghan shared that Harry had been appalled by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Harry himself alluded to this just one month later in a speech to the UN, during which he decried "the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States" (via The Independent).