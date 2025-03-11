What Are Prince Harry's Political Views? Here's What He's Said

As a member of the British royal family, you'd think that Prince Harry has always been intrinsically linked to politics. In the modern era, however, the royals don't really have any direct say in how the United Kingdom is governed. Moreover, they maintain a policy of neutrality when it comes to political matters. It's implicitly because of his royal upbringing and all the weird rules Harry had to follow that he has often seemed hesitant to publicly disclose his political leanings — even after leaving the working royal family and moving to the United States with California-born wife Meghan Markle.

"I'm not one to be caught in the divide between left or right views, not cornered by a belief in blue or red. Hell, I've never even been allowed to vote!" Harry said at the Upfront Summit in February 2025 (via People). Per The Washington Post, while senior members of the royal family (up to and including the reigning monarch) are technically able to vote in British elections, convention strongly discourages them from doing so. Seeing as how Harry still isn't an American citizen as of early 2025, he's also unable to vote in U.S. elections.

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation did post a webpage in 2024 urging Americans to exercise their right to vote in that year's presidential election, though the couple declined to endorse a candidate. All that being said, there have been a few occasions where Harry has offered a glimpse into where he stands on certain issues.

