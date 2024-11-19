Trump Might Let Go Of His Grudge Against Prince Harry, Thanks To Melania

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after they stepped down from royal duties. But whether or not they get to stay there may come down to Donald Trump, who might be convinced by Melania Trump to let them stay. It would be a turnabout in opinion for him. Donald has slammed Prince Harry for what he thinks was a betrayal of Queen Elizabeth when Harry aired some of the royal family's dirty laundry in his memoir "Spare." Donald has even said that if elected president (which he now has been), he wouldn't do anything to help protect Prince Harry's visa status.

Prince Harry's wild past has caused some to question his U.S. visa; he admitted in "Spare" that he had used drugs in the past, and one of the questions on a visa application that could be used to disqualify an entrant relates to drug use. But Melania may convince Donald to side with Prince Harry against The Heritage Foundation, the organization that is demanding to see Prince Harry's visa application documents.

The organization sued to be able to see Prince Harry's visa application; they've been denied so far. The conservative think tank also requested information from the Department of Homeland Security about Melania's mother Amalija Knavs, who died at 78 in January 2024, seemingly as a way to show the government does have and will give out information on high profile applicants upon request. Over 100 pages of information on Knavs was released.

