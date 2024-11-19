Trump Might Let Go Of His Grudge Against Prince Harry, Thanks To Melania
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after they stepped down from royal duties. But whether or not they get to stay there may come down to Donald Trump, who might be convinced by Melania Trump to let them stay. It would be a turnabout in opinion for him. Donald has slammed Prince Harry for what he thinks was a betrayal of Queen Elizabeth when Harry aired some of the royal family's dirty laundry in his memoir "Spare." Donald has even said that if elected president (which he now has been), he wouldn't do anything to help protect Prince Harry's visa status.
Prince Harry's wild past has caused some to question his U.S. visa; he admitted in "Spare" that he had used drugs in the past, and one of the questions on a visa application that could be used to disqualify an entrant relates to drug use. But Melania may convince Donald to side with Prince Harry against The Heritage Foundation, the organization that is demanding to see Prince Harry's visa application documents.
The organization sued to be able to see Prince Harry's visa application; they've been denied so far. The conservative think tank also requested information from the Department of Homeland Security about Melania's mother Amalija Knavs, who died at 78 in January 2024, seemingly as a way to show the government does have and will give out information on high profile applicants upon request. Over 100 pages of information on Knavs was released.
Donald Trump has a couple of reasons to side with Prince Harry, as well as reasons not to
Reportedly, Melania Trump wasn't at all happy that the Heritage Foundation was able to get a hold of her mother's records and then leaked them. "The U.S. government has once again not paid adequate attention to the security and safety of a former First Family," one of Melania's representatives told Newsweek in October 2024. "We find it mean-spirited and insensitive to drag a totally innocent party into whatever issue they have with Prince Harry."
So if Donald Trump goes ahead with forcing a release of Prince Harry's visa records, he would be supporting the organization that hurt his wife. Plus, if he deports Prince Harry, which he's hinted at, it could paint him in a bad light with King Charles III. Even though Harry is in the mist of an ongoing rift with the royal family, any action toward him could be seen as an affront. If he overlooks the issue, Donald could be looking to gain favor with King Charles.
But while Donald could be inclined to side with Prince Harry because of Melania, we could also see the reverse happening considering Trump's dislike of Meghan. It remains to be seen whether Donald will side with his wife or against the royal couple. We may have to wait until after he's inaugurated to see what happens next.