3 Joanna Gaines Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Joanna Gaines' appeal isn't just about her interior design skills, which she shares with fans via her Magnolia empire and viewers who tune into repeats of HGTV's "Fixer Upper." Nor is her appeal in the playful banter with husband Chip Gaines that has us screaming couples goals, despite some of the weird things about their relationship. Nor is it the relatable way she dotes on her fast-growing children. Or her delicious recipes or tips for living well in the pages of her "Magnolia" magazine.

It's all those things and more. Included in the "more" is her sense of style. If only all of us could make bootcut jeans, a sweatshirt, and a baseball cap look so chic. But, despite how she makes casualwear look so appealing, there are still a few fashion fails in the scrapbook of Joanna Gaines' life. Yes, even the magnificent Magnolia matriarch has worn some outfits that have completely missed the mark.