3 Joanna Gaines Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Joanna Gaines' appeal isn't just about her interior design skills, which she shares with fans via her Magnolia empire and viewers who tune into repeats of HGTV's "Fixer Upper." Nor is her appeal in the playful banter with husband Chip Gaines that has us screaming couples goals, despite some of the weird things about their relationship. Nor is it the relatable way she dotes on her fast-growing children. Or her delicious recipes or tips for living well in the pages of her "Magnolia" magazine.
It's all those things and more. Included in the "more" is her sense of style. If only all of us could make bootcut jeans, a sweatshirt, and a baseball cap look so chic. But, despite how she makes casualwear look so appealing, there are still a few fashion fails in the scrapbook of Joanna Gaines' life. Yes, even the magnificent Magnolia matriarch has worn some outfits that have completely missed the mark.
Joanna Gaines' skewed boob fashion fail
In April 2019, Chip and Joanna Gaines attended the Time 100 gala. The event brought together honorees that the magazine deemed among the most influential for that year. And the "Fixer Upper" hosts made the cut, alongside Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ariana Grande, Donald Trump, LeBron James, and Mark Zuckerberg. Quite the list.
While media and fans agreed that the DIY gurus looked great — comments from fans on Joanna's Instagram included, "Gosh, you two clean up well," and "You are beautiful people inside and out!" — we couldn't help but feel like Joanna Gaines suffered from a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. Yes, she looked beautiful in her strapless navy gown, but was it supposed to sit asymmetrically on her chest like that? In photos from earlier in the night, we could see that it sat aligned on her boobs, so we think it was a tragic mishap that caused Gaines' dress to swivel sidewise (probably when Chip was goofing around), making the gown look off. Oh well, at least it's not like she was in a room with some of the most influential people in the world.
The schoolgirl-gone-wrong look
In December 2015, Chip and Joanna Gaines attended an AOL Builds promotion in N.Y.C. In a photo from the event, Chip looked how we expect him to in jeans, a button-up shirt, rugged boots, and a fleece vest (undoubtedly promoting one of their business ventures). The only thing missing was a baseball cap. Maybe we're so used to seeing Joanna in some variation of her uniform of jeans, a cute sweatshirt, and hip sneakers or Birkenstocks, that this outfit made us frown.
However, it's not just that she looks strange dressed in professional attire, it's that the outfit missed the mark. For starters, it's unflattering. The bulky, boxy plaid coat didn't do her any favors, and the entire ensemble just weighs her down with too much fabric. And the whole look had a bit of a strange school-girl uniform vibe with the short pleated skirt, thick tights, and hair pulled up on one side that didn't suit Gaines, who was a mom of four and 37 years old at the time.
Joanna's matronly mishap
In October 2024, Chip and Joanna Gaines were guests on "The Drew Barrymore" show. Joanna posted a photo of her and Chip outside of CBS studios and she alluded to her work experience there and how her degree in communications and unrealized desire to be a broadcast journalist were meant to be, because she followed the interior design path instead. (Though she has come full circle in a way, as she and Chip launched their Magnolia Network in 2021.)
For the "Drew" taping, Joanna wore a dress that failed to impress. It felt as if Gaines was going for a look that tapped into her love of rustic farm life, but a dressed-up version. The fabric-covered buttons up the entire dress felt old-fashioned, and not in a good way. And the flouncy black cuffs on the sleeves were distracting and too heavy for the rest of the dress, making it feel out of balance. We do, however, like the design doyenne's clutch bag. Will these fashion fails hurt Joanna Gaines' reputation as a master of taste? Not in the slightest. But we will continue to look to her for interior design tips, and not fashion ones.