CNN's Kasie Hunt Once Showed Off Her Killer Legs On Vacation
CNN anchor Kasie Hunt certainly seems to have earned her stripes in the world of broadcast journalism. She's enjoyed a lengthy on-air career that started over at NBC News, and later hosted multiple shows for CNN ... to say nothing of the years she spent dealing with health issues in the midst of it all. Given how much time she spends behind the anchor desk, however, Hunt doesn't normally get the opportunity to show some leg. That was, of course, until a vacation she took in the summer of 2023, which gave Hunt the chance to follow in the footsteps of fellow CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and prove that her thighs don't lie.
In July 2023, Hunt took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her enjoying a week-long holiday. In the photos, the CNN anchor can be seen wearing a pair of shorts, showing off her killer legs as she kicks back and enjoys a book — but not just any book, mind you. Hunt was reading a copy of CNN colleague Jake Tapper's mystery novel "All the Demons Are Here," the third entry in his "Charlie and Margaret Marder Mysteries" series. Not only that, but Hunt was one of the very first people to read the book, as it wasn't actually out yet at the time (being co-workers with the author definitely has its perks). The Instagram post is dated July 5, 2023 — six days before "All the Demons Are Here" was available to the general public.
Kasie Hunt also rocked a pair of shorts at a baseball game
Interestingly enough, CNN's Kasie Hunt didn't just start July 2023 by showing off her killer legs — she ended it that way, too. On July 31st, Hunt once again went on Instagram to chronicle her experience throwing out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees. She took the pitcher's mound sporting a Baltimore jersey and a pair of black shorts, setting the stage for what would prove to be a decisive victory for the hometown Orioles. "I've been an Orioles fan my whole life (Ripken! Palmeiro! Alomar!) and being down on the field with my dad (who grew up going to Memorial Stadium) was so incredibly special," Hunt wrote, adding, "Throwing it over the plate wasn't so bad either."
Notably, Hunt was actually born in Detroit Tigers territory — and was raised in the Philadelphia Phillies' backyard. However, she also went to college in Washington, D.C., which is just a stone's throw away from Baltimore. Combine that with her father's apparent history with the team, and it's not hard to see how Hunt became such a devoted Orioles fan. "I'm no fair weather fan and loving this team has meant plenty of heartache over the years," the CNN anchor wrote in her 2023 Instagram post, "but watching the Orioles leadership rebuild with talented players from our own system makes watching them this season such a blast."