CNN's Kasie Hunt Once Showed Off Her Killer Legs On Vacation

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt certainly seems to have earned her stripes in the world of broadcast journalism. She's enjoyed a lengthy on-air career that started over at NBC News, and later hosted multiple shows for CNN ... to say nothing of the years she spent dealing with health issues in the midst of it all. Given how much time she spends behind the anchor desk, however, Hunt doesn't normally get the opportunity to show some leg. That was, of course, until a vacation she took in the summer of 2023, which gave Hunt the chance to follow in the footsteps of fellow CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and prove that her thighs don't lie.

Advertisement

In July 2023, Hunt took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her enjoying a week-long holiday. In the photos, the CNN anchor can be seen wearing a pair of shorts, showing off her killer legs as she kicks back and enjoys a book — but not just any book, mind you. Hunt was reading a copy of CNN colleague Jake Tapper's mystery novel "All the Demons Are Here," the third entry in his "Charlie and Margaret Marder Mysteries" series. Not only that, but Hunt was one of the very first people to read the book, as it wasn't actually out yet at the time (being co-workers with the author definitely has its perks). The Instagram post is dated July 5, 2023 — six days before "All the Demons Are Here" was available to the general public.

Advertisement