Everything We Know About Young Sheldon Star Montana Jordan's Fiance & Daughter

Montana Jordan's time in the cast of "Young Sheldon" made the young star a household name. His involvement in "The Big Bang Theory" universe didn't end with the spinoff sitcom, however. Jordan now stars in a second spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," following the relationship between young parents, Georgie Cooper (Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment). The actor's real-life love story is not unlike the one he plays out on television.

Jordan and his fiancée, Jenna Weeks, welcomed their first baby in May 2024. The actor, who was 21 when his daughter was born — narrowly missing the list of celebs who had babies as teens, shared a heart-warming post about his entrance into fatherhood on Instagram. "God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl," he wrote. "Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always." Congratulations flooded his comment section; Iain Armitage, who plays the titular younger version of "TBBT's" Sheldon Cooper in "Young Sheldon," shared his excitement for his on-screen big brother, writing: "I can't wait to meet her!! I've always wanted to be an uncle!! So happy for you!! Congratulations."

Since then, Jordan has filled his profile with adorable updates of his daughter. He even participated in Bring Your Kid To Work Day when he gave Emma Rae a tour around the set of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage"—he posted a photo on Instagram holding his baby and a film slate emblazoned with the show's title.

