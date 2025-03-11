Everything We Know About Young Sheldon Star Montana Jordan's Fiance & Daughter
Montana Jordan's time in the cast of "Young Sheldon" made the young star a household name. His involvement in "The Big Bang Theory" universe didn't end with the spinoff sitcom, however. Jordan now stars in a second spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," following the relationship between young parents, Georgie Cooper (Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment). The actor's real-life love story is not unlike the one he plays out on television.
Jordan and his fiancée, Jenna Weeks, welcomed their first baby in May 2024. The actor, who was 21 when his daughter was born — narrowly missing the list of celebs who had babies as teens, shared a heart-warming post about his entrance into fatherhood on Instagram. "God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl," he wrote. "Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always." Congratulations flooded his comment section; Iain Armitage, who plays the titular younger version of "TBBT's" Sheldon Cooper in "Young Sheldon," shared his excitement for his on-screen big brother, writing: "I can't wait to meet her!! I've always wanted to be an uncle!! So happy for you!! Congratulations."
Since then, Jordan has filled his profile with adorable updates of his daughter. He even participated in Bring Your Kid To Work Day when he gave Emma Rae a tour around the set of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage"—he posted a photo on Instagram holding his baby and a film slate emblazoned with the show's title.
Montana Jordan proposed to Jenna Weeks in the most special way
The family of three celebrated a milestone in January 2025 when Montana Jordan popped the question to Jenna Weeks — he did it in a way that's a tad more romantic than how his character Georgie decided to marry the mother of his child. The actor posted photos of the proposal on Instagram, which showed Jordan getting down on one knee in front of a large, glowing sign that read "Marry Me, accompanied by a blanket of rose petals and even a red carpet. "To the Woman I love most," he began his caption. "You are the light of my life, Sweetheart. I love you to the moon and back a million times and more. I can't wait to see what the future brings for us and our family."
Their oldest photo together is from November 2021, when Weeks posted a sweet photo of herself and Jordan on Instagram. The couple has come a long way since then. Weeks announced her pregnancy in January 2024, posting photos on Instagram of her and Jordan in all black, holding their sonogram photos. "Half of me and half of you," she wrote. By the same week, a year later, Weeks posed in front of a bridal shop and showed off her exclusive bride-to-be parking. "Being a bride is magical," Weeks captioned the Instagram post. It's clear the pair are loving life together and excited for the next steps.