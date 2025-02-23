The Stunning Transformation Of The Young Sheldon Cast

While "Young Sheldon" was the first time most of the public saw the 8-year-old actor, you may have already recognized Iain Armitage from his other roles. When he starred in "Big Little Lies," it was clear Armitage was a gifted child from the start, and his portrayal of a young Sheldon Cooper only solidified this. Whether he was practicing different languages, learning Tae Kwon Do, or even reviewing Broadway shows, Armitage was no stranger to maintaining several hobbies throughout his full-time acting gig.

Once "Young Sheldon" came to an end in 2024, Armitage told People that while he was grateful for growing up on the show, he was looking forward to starring in different acting projects. "I would love to do something Indie, maybe something action, maybe something sci-fi, just something super different and weird," he said. Armitage kept his adventurous mindset, not only booking voice-acting gigs but also officially flying his own plane after the end of the series.During his appearance on "The Art of Kindness" podcast, he would even tease a possible return for season 3 of "Big Little Lies." "I think there will be a third season at some point, one that I would love to be on." he stated. "But I have no idea of anything aside from the fact there's a very solid chance it would happen."

