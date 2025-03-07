Justin Trudeau's One-Word Response To Trump Drama Is Sure To Get Under His Thin Skin
Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to throw shady digs at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Now, Trudeau made a joke about his archenemy neighbor, and it's all too relatable for many folks in the U.S. Lately, Trump has had plenty of moments that prove he's the ultimate crybaby. So, a joke at his expense that gets plenty of laughs from the crowd is sure to make the notoriously oversensitive former reality TV star mad.
As Trump flip-flops on his plans for tariffs, Trudeau spoke at a press conference. "The foreign affairs minister yesterday called all of this a psychodrama. How do you characterize it?" the prime minister was asked, per X, formerly known as Twitter. After a second of thinking, he simply said, "Thursday," before breaking out into a smile. The crowd erupted with laughter, since for many of us, it is a bit funny how Trump has made chaos feel like commonplace. Many X users enjoyed Trudeau's response, with one even saying, "Wish he could be our president."
Unlike Trump's typical style of insult, Trudeau's was quick-witted, simple, and free of lies or name-calling. And, it was surely particularly bothersome for Trump, since in the same day, he was hurling his own, less sophisticated or accurate insults Trudeau's way.
Trudeau's shade earned much more praise on social media than Trump's did
When Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, Donald Trump's ego blasted into overdrive as he took credit for the imminent change. Now, Trump is peddling yet another Trudeau-related conspiracy theory to the public regarding his own tariff madness. Trump has spent the past few days talking endlessly about Trudeau on his social media platform Truth Social. On the morning of March 6, he wrote, "Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he's done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!"
Unfortunately for Trump, while Trudeau's shady remark has earned plenty of kudos on social media, his Truth Social post has done the opposite. "Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not running for reelection. Donald Trump is a senile old man who keeps forgetting this," one X user wrote. Another user commented on the situation and didn't mince words. "We will have a new Prime Minister March 9th @realDonaldTrump," they asserted, adding, "Trudeau resigned as leader of the Liberal party months ago. I wish he didn't resign, I truly enjoy watching him live rent free in your empty skull. You absolute f****** moron." Trump is clearly losing in this battle of wits that he, himself, started. And, we all almost certainly know how he is feeling about that.