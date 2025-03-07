Justin Trudeau's One-Word Response To Trump Drama Is Sure To Get Under His Thin Skin

Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to throw shady digs at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Now, Trudeau made a joke about his archenemy neighbor, and it's all too relatable for many folks in the U.S. Lately, Trump has had plenty of moments that prove he's the ultimate crybaby. So, a joke at his expense that gets plenty of laughs from the crowd is sure to make the notoriously oversensitive former reality TV star mad.

Advertisement

As Trump flip-flops on his plans for tariffs, Trudeau spoke at a press conference. "The foreign affairs minister yesterday called all of this a psychodrama. How do you characterize it?" the prime minister was asked, per X, formerly known as Twitter. After a second of thinking, he simply said, "Thursday," before breaking out into a smile. The crowd erupted with laughter, since for many of us, it is a bit funny how Trump has made chaos feel like commonplace. Many X users enjoyed Trudeau's response, with one even saying, "Wish he could be our president."

Unlike Trump's typical style of insult, Trudeau's was quick-witted, simple, and free of lies or name-calling. And, it was surely particularly bothersome for Trump, since in the same day, he was hurling his own, less sophisticated or accurate insults Trudeau's way.

Advertisement