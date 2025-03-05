4 Trump Joint Address Moments That Proved He's The Ultimate Cry Baby
Donald Trump's first 2025 joint address to Congress on March 4 was peak political theater in the most over-the-top way possible. The room was dramatically divided — much like the country — and practically everyone was putting on an act. GOP lawmakers gave standing ovations for practically every sentence Trump said, with Vice President J.D. Vance dutifully cheering the loudest as if he hadn't reportedly compared Trump to Adolf Hitler just a few years ago.
The Democrats were just as involved. There were dissenting signs, theatrical walkouts, and Texas Congressman Al Green, who went all in by yelling at Trump until he was escorted out. But the real star of the night, the one delivering top-tier drama, was Trump, who wouldn't stop talking about himself. In the address-turned-therapy session, he read out his list of grievances against Democrats, the media, Joe Biden, and essentially anyone who isn't his supporter.
Trump wants the Democrats to be nicer to him
One of Donald Trump's major complaints of the night was that Democrats weren't standing and applauding him like the Republicans. "I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. Nothing," he griped before launching into full-on victim mode (via YouTube). He went on to claim that even if he found a cure for a disastrous disease, created the best economy, or lowered crime rates dramatically, Democrats wouldn't so much as crack a smile.
These were bold words, considering the only major medical developments in the first months of his tenure have been Medicaid drama and the comeback of dysentery and measles. The irony is that Trump openly admits his policies are designed to undo what the previous Democratic administration accomplished, yet he acts shocked when they refuse to cheer him on. It's ridiculous to pose as an unfairly attacked hero while actively dismantling everything his opponents stand for. Whining about not being popular with the other side isn't exactly what you expect from a strong leader. It just reinforces what critics have said all along: Trump's ego is fragile.
Trump blamed Biden for economic issues
A key point of Donald Trump's address was his commentary on the soaring cost of groceries, one of the major issues he promised to fix. However, rather than discussing real solutions, his speech had a singular focus: Joe Biden. Every problem he mentioned somehow circled back to his predecessor, as if blaming Biden was more important than actually addressing the crisis.
Take egg prices, for example. Trump has yet to solve the issue despite his earlier promises. But instead of outlining a plan, he defaulted to his usual routine of passing the blame: "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control. The egg price is out of control, and we're working hard to get it back down." Then, in a true performative fashion, he turned mid-speech to Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins with a vague, half-baked directive: "Secretary, do a good job on that. You inherited a total mess from the previous administration. Do a good job."
Energy prices got the same treatment. Rather than presenting a strategy, Trump made sure to pin the blame on Biden for slowing down pipeline construction before launching into his usual self-congratulations: "We are opening up many of those power plants right now, and frankly, we have never seen anything like it."
Donald Trump griped about his court cases
Donald Trump made sure to complain about his felony convictions and the consequences they had on his business. He spoke about supposedly ending government weaponization, which, unsurprisingly, circled back to protecting himself. "We have ended weaponized government where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent, like me. How did that work out? Not too good. Not too good," he said. Considering that Trump chose his mugshot as wall art in the White House, his tirade isn't surprising.
Then, like every whiner in power, he made sure to throw in some thinly veiled threats against anyone who refuses to support him. "And any federal bureaucrat who resists this change will be removed from office." If Republicans found it ironic that Trump was actively firing anyone who didn't agree with him while claiming to put an end to political retaliation, they didn't say a word. Instead, they gave yet another round of applause. The hypocrisy runs deep, but what's even more fascinating is how Trump manages to make every single law, policy, and executive action about him.
Donald Trump sullied Melania's achievements with whining
One of the best moments of Donald Trump's address was his announcement that Melania Trump, who seemed to be putting on a show of happiness that evening, was working to pass the "Take It Down" Act, a bill designed to protect Americans from being victims of non-consensual sexually explicit images and deepfake pornography. It was a much-needed regulation and a rare moment that could have focused on real victims.
But Donald immediately redirected the attention back to himself. "I look forward to signing that bill into law; thank you. And I'm going to use that bill for myself, too, if you don't mind, because nobody gets treated worse than I do online. Nobody." Yes, Donald actually compared political criticism to the devastating trauma of having non-consensual explicit images spread online. Equating mean tweets and media scrutiny to the real suffering of revenge porn victims isn't just tone-deaf; it's outright insulting. But at this point, nobody is even surprised by his tendency to make himself the victim.