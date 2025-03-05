4 Trump Joint Address Moments That Proved He's The Ultimate Cry Baby

A key point of Donald Trump's address was his commentary on the soaring cost of groceries, one of the major issues he promised to fix. However, rather than discussing real solutions, his speech had a singular focus: Joe Biden. Every problem he mentioned somehow circled back to his predecessor, as if blaming Biden was more important than actually addressing the crisis.

Take egg prices, for example. Trump has yet to solve the issue despite his earlier promises. But instead of outlining a plan, he defaulted to his usual routine of passing the blame: "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control. The egg price is out of control, and we're working hard to get it back down." Then, in a true performative fashion, he turned mid-speech to Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins with a vague, half-baked directive: "Secretary, do a good job on that. You inherited a total mess from the previous administration. Do a good job."

Energy prices got the same treatment. Rather than presenting a strategy, Trump made sure to pin the blame on Biden for slowing down pipeline construction before launching into his usual self-congratulations: "We are opening up many of those power plants right now, and frankly, we have never seen anything like it."

