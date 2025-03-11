Whatever Happened To Lauren Graham?

2016 brought about a treat for "Gilmore Girls" fans: the beloved show's reboot, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," dropped on Netflix. The series had four movie-length episodes and included many of the original show's stars. The stunning Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Keiko Agena, Matt Czuchry, and more all starred in the project, and Lauren Graham, of course, reprised her iconic role of Lorelai Gilmore. And as meaningful as the project was for fans, it was perhaps more meaningful for the "Gilmore Girls" cast. "Walking onto that set really felt like something. It felt like a lot of time had passed and it felt like we were just there. It felt amazing," Graham said in an interview with TV Line at the time of filming.

The revival series was met with positive reviews and favorable viewership numbers. The filming and release process went by quickly, and Graham was emotional about finishing the series again. "It's really wonderful and a little bittersweet," Graham said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "It was such an incredible, joyous rush to do it ... So it's been hard, actually, since then to look at other material and imagine that it will meet that bar." And if the chance came again for Graham to play Lorelai, she'd jump at it. "I always say yes because it's the best part I ever had, and I love doing it," Graham said on an episode of "The Tonight Show" after being asked, nearly 10 years after the reboot, if she'd ever take on the role again. "It was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer, and it just means so much to me."

