Goldie Hawn's Son Admits Her Oscars 2025 Cameo Bothered Him — But It's Not What You Think
At the 97th Academy Awards, acclaimed actor Andrew Garfield took one-time Oscar-winner Goldie Hawn by the hand as they presented the award for Best Animated Film. Hawn's son, fellow actor Oliver Hudson, was absolutely elated to see his mom once again grace the stage during award season's biggest night. That said, Hudson also confessed that his mother's Oscars cameo bothered him somewhat. However, he didn't feel that way out of any sort of ill will towards his mother — quite the opposite, in fact.
It's no secret that Goldie Hawn has had a stunning transformation over the course of her decades-long career. But the "Cactus Flower" actress' oldest son believes that, even at her advanced age, she still has a lot to offer Hollywood beyond simply presenting awards at the Oscars. On an episode of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast, which he co-hosts with younger sister Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson shared that he was actually a bit sad seeing Hawn at the ceremony. "I want to see her on screen. This is where she thrives. This is what where she belongs," he said (even if he was a bit resentful of Hawn's fame as a child). Hudson also called his mother "a pioneer," and went on to praise her for "fighting for her creativity, fighting for her ideas, not taking s**t, and paving the way for a lot of young women to become what they've become. She's a f***ing icon that way, and so it was emotional for me to watch her on stage looking incredible."
What movies has Goldie Hawn actually been in lately?
To Oliver Hudson's point, Goldie Hawn's on-screen visibility has certainly decreased quite a bit since the turn of the millennium. From the start of her career in the mid-to-late 1960s through the 1990s, Hawn appeared in movies pretty consistently. She also got a major feather in her cap fairly early on, winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1969 comedy "Cactus Flower." Hawn was later nominated for Best Actress for her role in the 1980 comedy "Private Benjamin," though the Oscar ended up going to Sissy Spacek for "Coal Miner's Daughter" that year. Despite all this, Hawn only appeared in two movies in the aughts – Town & Country (2001) and "The Banger Sisters" (2002), the former of which was a notorious flop.
Not counting her role narrating the 2012 menopause documentary "Hot Flash Havoc," Hawn wouldn't grace the big screen again until 2017 — 15 years after "The Banger Sisters" — when she starred opposite Amy Schumer in the comedy "Snatched." That same year, she also narrated the Noah Centineo-starring romcom "SPF-18." Hawn subsequently appeared opposite long-time partner Kurt Russell in his 2018 Netflix film "The Christmas Chronicles," later reprising her role as Mrs. Claus in holiday comedy's 2020 sequel. She did not appear in any movies in the interim, nor has she graced the silver screen since (at the time of writing). In other words, it's not hard to see where Hawn's oldest son (whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson) is coming from.