Goldie Hawn's Son Admits Her Oscars 2025 Cameo Bothered Him — But It's Not What You Think

At the 97th Academy Awards, acclaimed actor Andrew Garfield took one-time Oscar-winner Goldie Hawn by the hand as they presented the award for Best Animated Film. Hawn's son, fellow actor Oliver Hudson, was absolutely elated to see his mom once again grace the stage during award season's biggest night. That said, Hudson also confessed that his mother's Oscars cameo bothered him somewhat. However, he didn't feel that way out of any sort of ill will towards his mother — quite the opposite, in fact.

It's no secret that Goldie Hawn has had a stunning transformation over the course of her decades-long career. But the "Cactus Flower" actress' oldest son believes that, even at her advanced age, she still has a lot to offer Hollywood beyond simply presenting awards at the Oscars. On an episode of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast, which he co-hosts with younger sister Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson shared that he was actually a bit sad seeing Hawn at the ceremony. "I want to see her on screen. This is where she thrives. This is what where she belongs," he said (even if he was a bit resentful of Hawn's fame as a child). Hudson also called his mother "a pioneer," and went on to praise her for "fighting for her creativity, fighting for her ideas, not taking s**t, and paving the way for a lot of young women to become what they've become. She's a f***ing icon that way, and so it was emotional for me to watch her on stage looking incredible."

