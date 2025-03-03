The Tragic Reason Andrew Garfield Held Goldie Hawn's Hand At The 2025 Oscars

Andrew Garfield was responsible for one of the most heart-wrenching moments of the 2025 Academy Awards. The "Under the Banner of Heaven" star presented the award for Best Animated Feature with legendary actress Goldie Hawn and chose to share a personal memory while on stage with her. Garfield took the opportunity to thank Hawn, sharing how much his mother admired her work. Taking the blond beauty's hand, Garfield went off script and spoke from the heart.

"There's a person who gave my mother, during her life, the most joy and the most comfort," Garfield shared, paying tribute to his mom, who passed away in 2019. "And tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn." The audience erupted in applause, and Hawn was visually appreciative of Garfield's kind words. Garfield added that he felt his mother's presence looking down at them and smiling, to which Hawn responded, "I'm smiling too!" (Before attending the show, Hawn was also all smiles when she walked the red carpet with her longtime love Kurt Russell.)

Andrew Garfield to Goldie Hawn: "There's a person that gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/ZECLT3Imk4 — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

The sweet moment continued as Garfield highlighted Hawn's filmography, spanning over five decades, and celebrated how she has lifted people's spirits. Hawn responded with gratitude and humor, saying, "I was so lucky making movies in this amazing Hollywood, and making people laugh. And maybe some didn't, but that's okay."