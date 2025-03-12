Gwyneth Paltrow Son's Height Transformation Isn't Going Unnoticed

Because of Gwyneth Paltrow's and Chris Martin's genes, the odds were that their children were going to be tall. The general consensus is that Gwyneth stands at 5 feet, 9 inches. It's a measurement the actress more or less confirmed when she was cross-examined during her ski accident trial, where an attorney asked how tall she was. "I'm just under 5'10," she said (per NBC News). "I think I'm shrinking, though." Meanwhile, her consciously uncoupled ex-husband Chris Martin reportedly stands at a little over 6 feet, 1 inch. His son doesn't seem too far behind him, however. Moses has grown up just as fast as Paltrow's older daughter, Apple Martin, did.

Advertisement

Gwyneth often likes to show off her kids on social media. But photos she posted of herself standing next to Moses made their way to Reddit in 2023, demonstrating that either her son had a couple of inches on her height-wise, or the Goop founder really was shrinking. Even though it's most likely the former, Moses' sudden growth spurt hadn't gone unnoticed. "I always assumed she was quite tall, so either I'm wrong or this kid is a giant," one Reddit user commented. Another responded: "The kid is a giant. Gwyneth is almost 5'10." Moses' height comes as a surprise since it's easy to forget, in many cases, children are actually supposed to grow at some point. His shocking transformation was also a stark reminder of how much difference a couple of years can make.

Advertisement