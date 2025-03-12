Gwyneth Paltrow Son's Height Transformation Isn't Going Unnoticed
Because of Gwyneth Paltrow's and Chris Martin's genes, the odds were that their children were going to be tall. The general consensus is that Gwyneth stands at 5 feet, 9 inches. It's a measurement the actress more or less confirmed when she was cross-examined during her ski accident trial, where an attorney asked how tall she was. "I'm just under 5'10," she said (per NBC News). "I think I'm shrinking, though." Meanwhile, her consciously uncoupled ex-husband Chris Martin reportedly stands at a little over 6 feet, 1 inch. His son doesn't seem too far behind him, however. Moses has grown up just as fast as Paltrow's older daughter, Apple Martin, did.
Gwyneth often likes to show off her kids on social media. But photos she posted of herself standing next to Moses made their way to Reddit in 2023, demonstrating that either her son had a couple of inches on her height-wise, or the Goop founder really was shrinking. Even though it's most likely the former, Moses' sudden growth spurt hadn't gone unnoticed. "I always assumed she was quite tall, so either I'm wrong or this kid is a giant," one Reddit user commented. Another responded: "The kid is a giant. Gwyneth is almost 5'10." Moses' height comes as a surprise since it's easy to forget, in many cases, children are actually supposed to grow at some point. His shocking transformation was also a stark reminder of how much difference a couple of years can make.
Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses showed great height potential
Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't only opened up about the origins of her daughter, Apple Martin's, unique name. She once explained why she chose the name Moses for her son as well. The "Se7en" star felt any son of hers was more than deserving of the famous title. "Well, I think he's the man to live up to it," Gwyneth told "Today" about her son. "When we were pregnant with Apple, if she was a boy, she would've been named Moses. We just always had the name." Moses would also live up to his parents' towering heights, although that would take some time. But when he was younger, Moses showed some signs of how tall he'd be when he grew up.
In what was a rare public outing back in April, 2013, a 7-year-old Moses was seen with his mom Gwyneth Paltrow arriving at the Gare Du Nord train station in Paris, France. He was sporting a red T-shirt and necklace, and was already as tall as his mother's chest. Although fun-sized, Moses's great height potential was clear, since he was already closing in on Gwyneth's stature.
Moses Martin was always a spitting image of his dad
Moses Martin looked like a miniature version of dad Chris Martin when they were spotted at a basketball game in December, 2016. While sitting down, Moses was a little above shoulder-level with Chris, and it would take some time before he stood as tall as the Coldplay singer. Although he hadn't taken after Chris's size back then, Moses was still the spitting image of his father in every other category. Which made the joke the Grammy winner made about him and his sister Apple Martin impossible to believe. "I like [my kids] very much. Even though they're not biologically mine — I'm breaking the story now," Chris quipped in an interview with Rolling Stone.
As Moses grew taller, Chris seemed to think his son was big enough to pass off as his partner. It was yet another bad joke he liked to tell at his son's expense. "My favorite new thing to embarrass my son is, if we're walking down the street and someone comes up to us and they say, 'I'm sorry to disturb you while you're with your son,' I say, 'That's not my son. That's my partner,'" he said.
Moses Martin's height was trailing behind his older sister Apple Martin's
Gwyneth Paltrow offered a closer look at her life when she posted a picture on Mother's Day showing off both Moses Martin and her older daughter Apple Martin in May, 2019. The photo revealed just how tall Apple had grown, especially compared to her brother. She already had a head start on Moses height-wise since she was two years older than him. She also had an advantage since girls typically grow faster than boys do. At almost 15, however, she looked like was about the same height as her mother, only appearing shorter because she was leaning over onto her mom's shoulder.
Meanwhile, a 13-year-old Moses was only a little taller than Gwyneth's shoulder. Still, since boys normally stop growing between the ages of 16 and 18, it was likely that Moses had a lot more room to grow.
Moses Martin proved he towers over his mom
Moses Martin went through what might've been his last growth spurt after he turned 18. In a picture posted by Gwyneth Paltrow in December, 2024, Moses stands a good few inches above the Oscar-winner and dwarfs his grandmother, Blythe Danner. Looking more like his rockstar dad Chris Martin than ever, he was enjoying a nice family vacation in Paris while casually dressed in a brown coat and blue jeans.
According to Gwyneth, Moses has also taken even more after his father in his late teen years. She posted a tribute to her son on Instagram detailing everything about him that made her a happy mom, including his taste in music. "I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80s and the French new wave," she wrote.