6 Times Big Bang Theory Star Melissa Rauch's Outfits Missed The Mark

It all started with a big bang, but there were times it ended in a fizzle. Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" will forever remember Bernadette's squeaky voice, rectangular glasses, and tiny cardigan sweaters. In real life, the actor who portrayed the microbiologist, Melissa Rauch, speaks in deeper tones, is rarely seen in spectacles, and has made some wardrobe choices far odder than her on-screen persona. The married mom of two has had some fabulous style transformations and some not-so-fabulous ones.

After "The Big Bang Theory," Rauch embarked on several projects and followed up her sitcom success with the new version of "Night Court," playing judge Abby Stone. She's been walking red carpets since her first series hit the top of the ratings charts. "TBBT" pulled in a total of 10 primetime Emmy Awards, and Rauch wore glamorous gowns to several of the award ceremonies. She's also had her fair share of fashion fails throughout the years.

When she made an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in January 2023, she wore sweatpants and an oversized hoodie sweatshirt. "I've been in sweatpants for three weeks," she explained. "To be honest, I've been in sweatpants for three years." While her wardrobe was beyond casual, her makeup and hair were done, and Rauch admitted that's as far as she could get. "I tried to take the next step, and I couldn't do it." She has yet to pop up on the red carpet wearing baggy athletic gear, but there were a few times she might have been better off if she had.

