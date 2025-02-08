The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Critics Choice Awards

With no further adieu, the 30th Critics Choice Awards have arrived! Due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that caused so many to lose their homes, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards were postponed from their originally scheduled date. Luckily, though, the awards were worth the wait, as they honored all the best things we saw on both the big and small screen this year. In addition to many worthy award winners in both film and television, the award ceremony also brought us many of our favorite stars in their Sunday — or in this case, Friday — best.

The critics have chosen which stars and movie and TV triumphs they loved the most this year. Now, it's our turn to be critics. In this case, we'll be choosing the red carpet ensembles we liked the least. Award season is already off to a good start, and we've seen the same stars on many red carpets already. Luckily, none of the worst-dressed stars from the 2025 Golden Globes made it onto this list. Still, while no stars were repeat offenders, some styles were. Both red carpets had odd color choices, ensembles that looked more like Halloween costumes, and some very, very bad suits. This year, our favorite movies and TV shows made us laugh, cry, and utter the occasional "What were you thinking?" at the screen. The Critics Choice Awards worst-dressed list is sure to inspire the same.

