The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Critics Choice Awards
With no further adieu, the 30th Critics Choice Awards have arrived! Due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that caused so many to lose their homes, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards were postponed from their originally scheduled date. Luckily, though, the awards were worth the wait, as they honored all the best things we saw on both the big and small screen this year. In addition to many worthy award winners in both film and television, the award ceremony also brought us many of our favorite stars in their Sunday — or in this case, Friday — best.
The critics have chosen which stars and movie and TV triumphs they loved the most this year. Now, it's our turn to be critics. In this case, we'll be choosing the red carpet ensembles we liked the least. Award season is already off to a good start, and we've seen the same stars on many red carpets already. Luckily, none of the worst-dressed stars from the 2025 Golden Globes made it onto this list. Still, while no stars were repeat offenders, some styles were. Both red carpets had odd color choices, ensembles that looked more like Halloween costumes, and some very, very bad suits. This year, our favorite movies and TV shows made us laugh, cry, and utter the occasional "What were you thinking?" at the screen. The Critics Choice Awards worst-dressed list is sure to inspire the same.
Joey King recycled some 1800s undergarments for the red carpet
Joey King's Miu Miu dress wasn't the worst of the worst at this year's Critics Choice Awards, but it wasn't great, either. The muted color palette didn't work as well with King's coloring as a bolder, deeper hue might have. Furthermore, this dress had so many different elements and details that our focus was simultaneously drawn all over and nowhere. The lace and corset detailing along with the fabrics and colors were reminiscent of old time-y underwear, which gave the look an overall strange vibe.
Melissa Rauch looked like Barney at the homecoming dance
We try to think positively, but it's hard to find anything positive about Melissa Rauch's purple Critics Choice Awards ensemble. This deep purple hue isn't easy to pull off, but it actually looks lovely with Rauch's coloring. The problem is the silhouette. The excess fabric overwhelmed her, and the odd length threw off her proportions. The black, closed-toe shoes made this even worse. This dress would have worked much better with a sleeker silhouette, shorter hemline, and nude strappy heels.
Kathryn Hahn wore her elegant crow costume
Did anyone hear that cawing sound on the red carpet? That was Kathryn Hahn in her greatest role yet: humanoid crow at the Critics Choice Awards. This dress was a statement piece, but the silhouette didn't work. It would have been better with some alterations: if the skirt began at her natural waist and the hemline was tea-length, it wouldn't have overwhelmed her as much, and it may have looked fashion-forward, rather than costumey. Furthermore, while Hahn looks enviably stunning with natural-looking hair and makeup, this styling clashed with the over-the-top gown.
Ariana Grande's outfit looked like it was designed to scare Kathryn Hahn away
We love Ariana Grande's commitment to "Wicked" and playing Glinda. As she attends the many events and red carpets to promote the movie musical, it's clear that Grande has taken fashion inspiration from many different "Wicked" details. We're assuming that this Dior look is supposed to be scarecrow-inspired, but it's not entirely clear. Mostly, it looks like Grande is dressed up as a big, walking straw hat. Regardless of what she was going for, though, this look is just odd.
Bowen Yang found the perfect way to repurpose an old sofa
A fun twist on a suit is welcome at all award shows, and a print is a fabulous way to achieve that. Unfortunately, Bowen Yang's printed suit of choice on the red carpet was a fashion fail. The print itself felt reminiscent of something that might be used for a couch or throw pillow. Beyond that, the suit itself was off, with a double-breasted jacket and long, baggy pants. Add in a shirt that totally washed Yang out, and you've got an outfit that just doesn't work.
Lupita Nyong'o proved that combining two bad dresses doesn't make a good dress
Lupita Nyong'o can pull off anything, but she doesn't usually test that theory. Instead, she is known for her immaculate red-carpet fashion choices. So, we were surprised to see the star hit the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in an utterly perplexing gown. Nyong'o's ensemble looked like she took her favorite bathing suit coverup, draped black tulle all over it, and called it a day. The clashing vibes paired with the dropped waist and odd neckline made this look a flop.
Jordan Firstman looked like Gomez Addams on vacation
It was hard to ignore just how much Jordan Firstman's pinstripe suit looked exactly like Gomez Addams' iconic ensemble, and, hey — Gomez is a style icon in his own right. Yet, Firstman added a few more laidback details that we don't typically see from Gomez — baggy, long pants and dark sunglasses. This look certainly had a costumey feel, and it's clear that Firstman was going for something unique, but it just left us scratching our heads.
Hannah Einbinder was seemingly inspired by a bottle of olive oil
Fashion inspiration can come from the most unlikely sources. It seems that Hannah Einbinder had a lightbulb moment when she saw the bottle of extra virgin olive oil sitting on her kitchen counter, and the rest is red carpet history. It's clear that Einbinder was going for an edgy, unique look, and we love a fashion risk almost as much as we love this color on the "Hacks" star. Still, the odd shape was just a bit too over-the-top for the occasion.
Demi Moore's dress fit the horror genre
Demi Moore hit the Critics Choice Awards red carpet with a Best Actress nod in tow. Still, it seems that no one told her that just because she was nominated for a horror movie, that didn't mean she needed to wear a dress that looked like something out of a horror movie. "The Substance" star's navy gown was nothing if not unique — with a strange neckline, extreme body-hugging silhouette, and skirt that appeared to have had an unfortunate run-in with an X-ACTO knife. Something about this look just felt oddly Halloween-y.
David Alan Grier looked a bit underdressed
On this particular red carpet, there was lots of experimenting with suits in various surprising colors and styles, and most of these suit-related risks actually paid off. So, this made it all the more boring when David Alan Grier wore this outfit for some reason. This jacket had an odd pattern and an odd length. Mostly, though, layering this with a white T-shirt just made it too casual for this occasion, and it would have been better for a more laid-back event.
Michelle Yeoh looked like she rolled around in her laundry basket before heading out for the night
We knew Michelle Yeoh's multi-shade blue gown reminded us of something. No, it wasn't another red carpet look — it was our laundry pile. In Yeoh's defense, the bold blue hue is perfect for her, but the wrinkly layers of fabric just look messy, rather than like a deliberate detail. We'd love to see her sport something in this color palette in the future that's a bit sleeker.
It looked like Caitríona Balfe tried to repurpose her wedding dress
Juxtaposing different styles can be a great way to bring a fresh twist to an ensemble. Caitríona Balfe did just that with her red carpet outfit. Unfortunately, this one just looked disjointed, rather than fun and funky. With the simple satin elements with added leather and metal, it looked like she cut up a wedding dress and added some edgy elements, and this just ended up looking confusing.
Kali Reis gave us leather overload
If there was an award for the person on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet who was wearing the most leather, then we would totally understand why Kali Reis rocked this look. Otherwise, we have no idea. Between the long sleeves, high neck, shoulder pads, and big mermaid train, we can't really imagine an outfit with much more leather than this. There's nothing wrong with sporting a bit of leather, but in this case, it would have looked a lot better with a little more skin showing or another fabric for balance.