Wild Rumors About HGTV's Property Brothers Drew & Jonathan Scott
TV's finest, Jonathan and Drew Scott, have used their television careers to make over fixer-upper homes across the country. Their series, "Property Brothers," is touted as an HGTV all-timer, up there with shows like "Fixer Upper," "Flip or Flop," and "House Hunters." But what you don't know about the Scott brothers is that they've been the subject of some wild rumors.
Early in their careers, the Scott brothers came up with the idea to mesh their passions for performing and real estate together. Their real estate empire has driven the twins to a level of stardom they never could've imagined. Drew opened up about his fame in a 2021 YouTube video, admitting that privacy is one aspect of life that he and his brother have trouble maintaining. "Because sometimes people sort of will come right in and ask for photos in the middle of some private family time," he said. The lack of privacy reaches them virtually, too. Crazy speculations about the Scotts have swirled on the internet, but the brothers continue to have perfect responses.
Drew Scott was rumored to be leaving Property Brothers for the beauty industry
After the rumor of Joanna Gaines quitting "Fixer Upper" to pursue a skincare brand started circulating, speculations of Drew Scott leaving "Property Brothers" were fueled with the same cosmetic-centered details. In 2017, Drew was the subject of rumors that he was stepping away from reality TV to start a beauty product line with his wife, Linda Phan. It didn't take too long for the brothers to debunk the gossip.
"The whole rumor is that I'm creating a skincare line to leave, and it's just... it's fake news," Drew told "Extra" host Mario Lopez. Jonathan jokingly expressed his offense over the fact that no one thought to speculate about his leaving the show. Talking with People, Jonathan quipped, "What I want to know is why don't people create fake stories about me having a skincare line? Sawdust dries out the skin, so it would make sense." The "Property Brothers" co-host went on to make a similar joke on X, formerly known as Twitter, posting that he wanted to know why no one thought he was starting a skincare brand, adding, " Contractors can be supple!" Regardless of how flawless either brother's skin is, it doesn't seem these rumors have any truth.
Were Drew and Jonathan butting heads with Chip and Joanna Gains?
Considering "Property Brothers" and "Fixer Upper" are two of HGTV's most popular series, it's unsurprising that Drew and Jonathan Scott were rumored to feud with Chip and Joanna Gaines. Chatter rose online after the Scotts told The New York Times in 2017 that they invited the Gaines to appear on their show "Brother vs. Brother," but they turned the brothers down because they were too busy. This sparked rumors that the home improvement moguls were actually rivals.
But the brothers shut down those speculations, with Drew telling Fox News, "We know a lot of the [HGTV] talent really well. Our show started airing in 2011, and over that time, we've met [Chip and Joanna] once or twice. They were really nice." There was evidence of their friendship before the 2017 rumors. In 2014, Chip posted a photo with his wife and the Scott brothers on X. "It's hard to tell here, but I'm really starting to grow on these guys!" Chip captioned the post. Despite the rumored feud, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the home-reno duos.
Drew's debunked death
Rivalry rumors are part of the territory when you're a TV star, but the Scott brothers must've been shocked when speculations about Drew's death circled the internet. In November 2024, the YouTube page DOOL Dispatch posted a now-private 20-minute video announcing Drew Scott's alleged death, saying, "At 46, 'Rest in Peace' Drew Scott. He will forever be in the hearts of millions of fans" (via Sportskeeda). The video claimed that Drew died in a car accident in Ontario, Canada.
While there are many sad details about Drew and Jonathan Scott, Drew's death isn't one of them. DOOL Dispatch is known to post fake celebrity deaths on its YouTube page, so the rumors weren't taken too seriously. Drew never responded to the fabricated story, but shortly after the video came out, he indirectly debunked the chatter about his fake death when he posted on Instagram hours later.
The brothers have previously insinuated that they pay no mind to the gossip surrounding their name. In 2017, Jonathan told People: "It's always fascinating to see that people have a lot of time on their hands." But it seems like the brothers manage to brush the rumors off like excess sawdust.