Wild Rumors About HGTV's Property Brothers Drew & Jonathan Scott

TV's finest, Jonathan and Drew Scott, have used their television careers to make over fixer-upper homes across the country. Their series, "Property Brothers," is touted as an HGTV all-timer, up there with shows like "Fixer Upper," "Flip or Flop," and "House Hunters." But what you don't know about the Scott brothers is that they've been the subject of some wild rumors.

Early in their careers, the Scott brothers came up with the idea to mesh their passions for performing and real estate together. Their real estate empire has driven the twins to a level of stardom they never could've imagined. Drew opened up about his fame in a 2021 YouTube video, admitting that privacy is one aspect of life that he and his brother have trouble maintaining. "Because sometimes people sort of will come right in and ask for photos in the middle of some private family time," he said. The lack of privacy reaches them virtually, too. Crazy speculations about the Scotts have swirled on the internet, but the brothers continue to have perfect responses.