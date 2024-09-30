Sad Details About The Lives Of HGTV Stars Drew & Jonathan Scott

If you frequently watch Drew and Jonathan Scott's shows on HGTV, you might be familiar with their older brother, J.D. Scott, who sometimes makes guest appearances. While J.D. is in good health now, the eldest Scott brother previously battled a mystery illness for over a year, which likely was a scary time for the family.

In a July 2019 Instagram video, J.D. shared that he had been extremely sick for over a year, and during a hospital stay in 2018, he felt he was on his deathbed. "I thought I was dying, actually. It was really bad, and I was preparing all my estate," J.D. told his followers. Of his symptoms, he said he was "extremely sensitive to heat," and if the temperature was over 69 or 70 degrees, "I would suddenly feel like my skin is on fire, I'd start passing out, and I'd be out of commission for sometimes days."

One doctor suspected it could be lupus, while another claimed he had two brain aneurysms. But none of these diagnoses perfectly fit J.D.'s condition. In September 2019, J.D. finally got some clarity on his condition and shared with his fans on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with acute mercury poisoning. Upon receiving a proper diagnosis, he was able to start making progress toward recovery. In November 2019, he told Hollywood Life that he was almost fully recovered and feeling great.

