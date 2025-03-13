Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic With Her Dad

One similarity that stuck out between Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her old photo and her in more recent years is her dramatically slimmed-down figure. And while age is everyone's worst enemy when it comes to putting on some pounds, Huckabee Sanders has lately been dodging rumors that she used Ozempic to shed some of her peskier pounds. While her fashion fails have often not done her weight loss justice, people couldn't help but notice her rapid transformation when she appeared on stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention and looked markedly different.

One of the surprising details that Huckabee Sanders revealed in her book "Speaking for Myself" was how personally she took the criticism she received while working for Donald Trump. "Nothing was off-limits to the angriest Trump haters: my character, my weight and appearance, even my fitness to be a mother," she wrote (via New York Times). While it is not confirmed that Huckabee Sanders actually used Ozempic, it is astonishing to see just how much closer to the photo of her 14-year-old self she looks after her dramatic weight loss, even if her other features are nearly unrecognizable.