Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic With Her Dad
Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a throwback picture that had us doing a double-take to see if it was actually her. The governor of Arkansas posted a photo to Facebook in 2020 of her posing with her father, Mike Huckabee. Given that she captioned the photo, "At my dad's inauguration for governor #tbt" and her father was inaugurated in 1996, that would put her at just 14 years old in the photo. The young Huckabee Sanders' choice of a black strapless dress and matching black choker, along with her hairstyle, make it abundantly clear that she was following trends in the '90s — which makes us wonder where her fashion sense went, especially given her latest habit of wearing tacky outfits.
Huckabee Sanders went on to caption the photo by writing, "I have been blessed with great parents who love me enough to let me be myself and made sure I realized that God loves me unconditionally." Given that the photo was posted after Huckabee Sanders' stint as Donald Trump's press secretary, it makes sense why she used the opportunity to not only compliment her parents but also offer a slight dig at the many people who put her looks under a microscope during that time. And while we may be guilty of having opinions, we know that we're not alone in being shocked at how different Huckabee Sanders looked in her old photo.
She looked nearly unrecgonizable again after her weight loss
One similarity that stuck out between Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her old photo and her in more recent years is her dramatically slimmed-down figure. And while age is everyone's worst enemy when it comes to putting on some pounds, Huckabee Sanders has lately been dodging rumors that she used Ozempic to shed some of her peskier pounds. While her fashion fails have often not done her weight loss justice, people couldn't help but notice her rapid transformation when she appeared on stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention and looked markedly different.
One of the surprising details that Huckabee Sanders revealed in her book "Speaking for Myself" was how personally she took the criticism she received while working for Donald Trump. "Nothing was off-limits to the angriest Trump haters: my character, my weight and appearance, even my fitness to be a mother," she wrote (via New York Times). While it is not confirmed that Huckabee Sanders actually used Ozempic, it is astonishing to see just how much closer to the photo of her 14-year-old self she looks after her dramatic weight loss, even if her other features are nearly unrecognizable.