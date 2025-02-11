Sarah Huckabee Sanders Fashion Fail Doesn't Do Her Weight Loss Transformation Justice

If you've kept up with the GOP, you know Sarah Huckabee Sanders has changed through the years. But while her weight loss is an impressive transformation, the outfit she wore to the Super Bowl certainly didn't do her any favors. The governor wore a long-sleeved white shirt over a red mini skirt, topped off with off-white knee-high boots. Needless to say, there's a lot wrong with this outfit. The boots don't go with the skirt, there's nothing pulling the look together, and every piece is a different shade, not to mention the black belt that is completely out of place.

But the awfulness of this outfit was trumped by what she wore to the Super Bowl pre-party. Sanders showed up in what looked like a white lab coat with terrible hems, seemingly worn inside out. She paired it with a wine-colored bandana around her neck and matching boots. Needless to say, these outfits deserve a special mention on our list of Sarah Sanders' outfits that missed the mark. Users on X, formerly Twitter, certainly didn't hold back when critiquing her fit. "Sister Sarah is always Winnie-the-Poohing it... all tops/no bottoms," one commenter said. "She'll be wearing [the bandana] over her face when she robs the 4:17 to Pine Bluff," another quipped. The general consensus? Fire your stylist, Mrs. Sanders.

