Sarah Huckabee Sanders Fashion Fail Doesn't Do Her Weight Loss Transformation Justice
If you've kept up with the GOP, you know Sarah Huckabee Sanders has changed through the years. But while her weight loss is an impressive transformation, the outfit she wore to the Super Bowl certainly didn't do her any favors. The governor wore a long-sleeved white shirt over a red mini skirt, topped off with off-white knee-high boots. Needless to say, there's a lot wrong with this outfit. The boots don't go with the skirt, there's nothing pulling the look together, and every piece is a different shade, not to mention the black belt that is completely out of place.
But the awfulness of this outfit was trumped by what she wore to the Super Bowl pre-party. Sanders showed up in what looked like a white lab coat with terrible hems, seemingly worn inside out. She paired it with a wine-colored bandana around her neck and matching boots. Needless to say, these outfits deserve a special mention on our list of Sarah Sanders' outfits that missed the mark. Users on X, formerly Twitter, certainly didn't hold back when critiquing her fit. "Sister Sarah is always Winnie-the-Poohing it... all tops/no bottoms," one commenter said. "She'll be wearing [the bandana] over her face when she robs the 4:17 to Pine Bluff," another quipped. The general consensus? Fire your stylist, Mrs. Sanders.
Did Sarah Huckabee Sanders use Ozempic?
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is one of the many celebrities whose weight loss coincided with the rise of Ozempic. And since she's never openly spoken about her journey, it's impossible to say for sure if she utilized it. One thing we do know is that the press's snarky comments about her weight cut deep. A surprising detail from Sarah Sanders's 2020 book was that she almost reacted violently when comedian Michelle Wolf mocked her looks and personality at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner: "I debated walking out or perhaps even throwing my wineglass at her. But ultimately, I stayed in my seat and held my head high" (via NPR).
She also wrote about how hard it was to be routinely criticized over her weight, character, and appearance by the press. What's most surprising is that Sanders criticized a form of political attack that she herself has meted out. Remember back in 2019 when she publicly mocked Biden's stutter? "I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate," she tweeted (via Politico). In our opinion, Sanders should be able to take it if she dishes it out.