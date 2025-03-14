Jennifer Lopez Looks Completely Different Without Hair Extensions
Jennifer Lopez has experienced a hair evolution throughout her 30-plus year career. On many notable occasions, the singer has sported some impressively long locks. Lopez reportedly relies on hair extensions for these lengthier looks. Through the magic of extensions, Lopez can achieve hair that reaches down to her feet without years of growth and grueling maintenance. So naturally, when the star switches up her style and goes extension-free, there's a dramatic contrast. For instance, in an August 2021 Instagram post, Lopez revealed her natural waves in a length that grazed her collar bones. Fans were enthusiastic about the dramatic change. "The best you have ever looked!" declared one. While multiple people noted they preferred this extension-less look, another fan pointed out an additional bonus. "Years of weaves and wigs take a toll on the scalp," they cautioned. "Nothing like natural hair."
While some might think of Lopez's longer hair as her signature style, she's frequently sported a shorter do throughout the years. In some cases, her stylist, Chris Appleton has been the one encouraging the change. "I'd like short hair on her," Appleton informed Page Six in 2020. "Jennifer is always changing it up — but sometimes she's like 'I'm not in the mood for short hair.' And I'm like 'Why, it's so cute?'" By mixing things up with texture and color, Lopez has rocked a noteworthy array of extension-free styles, many of which make her look so different, she might almost seem unrecognizable.
Lopez ditched the extensions and the flatiron for multiple onscreen roles
In 2024, Jennifer Lopez rocked a similarly short, even curlier do in the movie "Atlas." A couple months earlier, Lopez had expressed nostalgia for this type of extension-free, curly hairstyle. "It reminds me, like when I was 16 in the Bronx, running up and down the block," she divulged to Prime Video and Primero Latino as she ruffled her hair post-workout. Outside of the gym, however, Lopez's curls get plenty of styling attention. Lopez's stylist, Chris Appleton, even released a comprehensive tutorial on his YouTube channel, and he demonstrated how he precisely twists sections of hair to create stunning curls.
"Atlas" wasn't the first time Lopez had opted for a shorter look for an acting gig. In 2015, she wore a similar hairstyle when she starred in the TV series "Shades of Blue." "She was so embracing of her natural curls –- she rarely wears her natural texture, so she loved it," TV hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques explained to People at the time.
While Lopez's hair was shoulder length, this cut looked even shorter when styled differently. At the 2015 Tony Awards, Lopez channeled classic mid-20th century elegance. With a deep side part, her bobbed hair was mostly straightened, with large curls just at the tips. Vibrant red lipstick cemented the singer/actor's vintage vibe.
Bobbed styles were Jennifer Lopez's go-to style in the late 2010s
In late 2017, Jennifer Lopez also took a break from extensions, with hair that reached a couple inches below her shoulders. By the following spring, Lopez's hair was even shorter, barely grazing her shoulders. Then, in 2019, Lopez was markedly blonder, and she ping-ponged back and forth between extensions and her natural shoulder-length locks. For these looks, Lopez frequently straightened her hair, rather than rocking her natural curls.
Lopez made variations of a bob her go-to look for most of 2020. However, she went back to curlier styles. The effortless look was perfect for going out and about, whether she was shopping, or getting ready for a workout. In November 2020, Lopez's bob morphed into an edgy look at the American Music Awards. Her stylist amped up the amount of product in her hair to precisely define and partially tame her waves.
By 2021, however, Lopez went even shorter — with a pixie cut for the cover of Allure magazine. Her stylist, Chris Appleton, touted the look on Instagram, and the super-short strands proved to be polarizing among fans. In addition, given Lopez's pantheon of looks, including wigs and extensions, more than one person questioned whether this short do was actually Lopez's hair. "No wait did you really cut her hair that short?" queried one fan. "Or is this a lace wig? either way I'm diggin it."
J.Lo ditched a hair extension spontaneously onstage
In January 2024, Jennifer Lopez kicked off Fashion Week in Paris with hair that was only slightly longer than her 2021-era pixie. Now chin-length, Lopez's tresses were slicked down and darker brown in hue. However, during that same trip, she went back to lengthier, extension-enhanced looks days later.
On the flip side, Lopez has also been known to remove hair extensions just as quickly. During a February 2024 performance on "Saturday Night Live," the singer inadvertently loosened one of her extensions while dancing. Rather than allow the mishap to interrupt her choreography, Lopez took a few steps while holding the extension, then casually dropped it on the floor. Even so, the impact on Lopez's hair wasn't evident, since it was only one extension. In addition, some video versions of the performance appear to use different camera angles, so the most that can be seen is the errant piece on the stage floor in the background when the song concludes.
Lopez's calm demeanor earned her praise on social media. On "Today," host Hoda Kotb also expressed her admiration for the singer. "Extensions hurt. She probably just felt that come loose and just yanked it," Kotb surmised. "I like that she was just like, 'Bye.' And just didn't miss a step!"