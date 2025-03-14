Jennifer Lopez Looks Completely Different Without Hair Extensions

Jennifer Lopez has experienced a hair evolution throughout her 30-plus year career. On many notable occasions, the singer has sported some impressively long locks. Lopez reportedly relies on hair extensions for these lengthier looks. Through the magic of extensions, Lopez can achieve hair that reaches down to her feet without years of growth and grueling maintenance. So naturally, when the star switches up her style and goes extension-free, there's a dramatic contrast. For instance, in an August 2021 Instagram post, Lopez revealed her natural waves in a length that grazed her collar bones. Fans were enthusiastic about the dramatic change. "The best you have ever looked!" declared one. While multiple people noted they preferred this extension-less look, another fan pointed out an additional bonus. "Years of weaves and wigs take a toll on the scalp," they cautioned. "Nothing like natural hair."

While some might think of Lopez's longer hair as her signature style, she's frequently sported a shorter do throughout the years. In some cases, her stylist, Chris Appleton has been the one encouraging the change. "I'd like short hair on her," Appleton informed Page Six in 2020. "Jennifer is always changing it up — but sometimes she's like 'I'm not in the mood for short hair.' And I'm like 'Why, it's so cute?'" By mixing things up with texture and color, Lopez has rocked a noteworthy array of extension-free styles, many of which make her look so different, she might almost seem unrecognizable.