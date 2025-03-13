Nicola Coughlan's Stunning Style Transformation

The real question is: has Nicola Coughlan's stunning transformation ever included an outfit that people didn't love? The 'Bridgerton' star has proven herself to be a leading lady not only on set, but on the red carpet as well. Since teaming up with stylist Aimee Croysdill in 2020, Coughlan has been an unstoppable fashion force, consistently finding herself on 'best-dressed' lists of prestigious publications like Vogue UK. Coughlan credits Croysdill for her contributions to her success in the realm of fashion. However, in an op-ed with Harper's Bazaar in 2024, she revealed that, despite the impeccable and glamorous outfits curated for star-studded events and award ceremonies, "It's sometimes jarring how deeply unfashionable I am in my day-to-day life." It's a comfort to know that one of the most dazzling women in the world still rocks a cringey sweater on her off days.

Longtime fans may know that she hasn't always been the glitziest of gals. Though Coughlan had other jobs before becoming famous, her role as Clare Devlin in Channel 4's hit sitcom, "Derry Girls," marked the beginning of her swift rise to fame in 2018 and is part of why Penelope Featherington from "Bridgerton" looks so familiar to many. The role brought with it great success and recognition in the industry, especially with the series' release on Netflix in 2019, which opened it up to worldwide viewership. There weren't many designer gowns and personal stylists before Coughlan secured her role in "Bridgerton," but fans can see the sparks of future fashion promise in some of her early Instagram posts. Looking back on those photos from the late 2010s gives fans a clear look into how much Nicola Coughlan's style has transformed since her career has taken off.

