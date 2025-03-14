What Prince William Looked Like When He Had A Full Head Of Hair

While the royal family may enjoy perks like not having to pay taxes, they're not spared when it comes to other losses, like losing their hair as they get older. Take the case of William, Prince of Wales, who may be an heir to the throne, but sadly, his hair's reign has long ended. If we go back in time and examine pictures of a young Prince William, he seemingly started to experience hair thinning in the late 2000s, which then turned to full-on hair loss by the mid-2010s. In 2018, he shaved his head, and it became clear that he was embracing his hair loss.

That said, it's been a minute since we've seen Prince William rock a full head of hair. Although it may be hard to picture now, there was a time when Catherine, Princess of Wales, could run her fingers through his tousled golden mane — a mane that William bleached at the beginning of the millennium. Because we believe in honoring history, we've located this throwback photo of William and his dearly departed hairline. And for a little comic relief, we also envisioned what Prince William looks like with Donald Trump's hair 'do because, well, technology is too magical not to.

To be clear, a full head of hair shouldn't determine one's hotness. But there's a corner of the internet that believes that William in his follicular prime was, by all accounts, a total babe.

