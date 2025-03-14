What Prince William Looked Like When He Had A Full Head Of Hair
While the royal family may enjoy perks like not having to pay taxes, they're not spared when it comes to other losses, like losing their hair as they get older. Take the case of William, Prince of Wales, who may be an heir to the throne, but sadly, his hair's reign has long ended. If we go back in time and examine pictures of a young Prince William, he seemingly started to experience hair thinning in the late 2000s, which then turned to full-on hair loss by the mid-2010s. In 2018, he shaved his head, and it became clear that he was embracing his hair loss.
That said, it's been a minute since we've seen Prince William rock a full head of hair. Although it may be hard to picture now, there was a time when Catherine, Princess of Wales, could run her fingers through his tousled golden mane — a mane that William bleached at the beginning of the millennium. Because we believe in honoring history, we've located this throwback photo of William and his dearly departed hairline. And for a little comic relief, we also envisioned what Prince William looks like with Donald Trump's hair 'do because, well, technology is too magical not to.
To be clear, a full head of hair shouldn't determine one's hotness. But there's a corner of the internet that believes that William in his follicular prime was, by all accounts, a total babe.
Prince William was considered the hot brother during his hair prime and to many, he still is
When you think of British heartthrobs, the Prince of Wales may not be the first to come to mind, but once upon a time, Prince William's appearances made royal fans go wild. Before his hairline made a dramatic royal exit, William had an entire fan base swooning over his shaggy blonde locks and preppy, boy-next-door charm. "What's missing from the discourse is how incredibly hot Prince William used to be," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter, in May 2021 alongside two photos of peak-hair William. "The craziest development in recent royal history is that Prince William used to be the hot one," opined another user in March 2024, captioning a photo of a young William with his brother Harry. Over on TikTok, there's a whole trove of users romanticizing the early-aughts William with his lush golden hair and polo shirts.
But not everyone stopped swooning over William when his hair started to go. In fact, many admirers never lost interest. "Prince William is in his hot daddy era," declared one X user in response to a photo of a public sighting of him in October 2024. President Donald Trump also praised Prince William's looks to the New York Post later that year. "He's a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night," he told the outlet in December 2024 after meeting him in Paris. What's more, a study presented by PR agency Reboot Online (via Daily Mail) named Prince William the "Sexiest Bald Man Alive" for a second year in a row in November 2024, proving that Prince William may not have a lot to comb over in the morning, but he's still got it.