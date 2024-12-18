We Gave Prince William Donald Trump's Famous Hairdo

William, Prince of Wales actually pulls off the pouf hairstyle quite well, as evidenced by this exclusive Photoshop image that The List created. The look gives either sexy weatherman or guy-winning-big-at-the-casino vibes. To be honest, it actually kind of looks better on him than it does on Donald Trump, who's had a complete hair transformation over the years, going from styles such as white-blond hair to a dapper 'do to the swoopy look we know today.

Unlike Prince William, Trump hasn't shied away from being insecure about his hair, citing poor water flow for shower heads as one battle he must deal with to achieve the hairstyle he wants. "So showerheads — you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out. So what do you do?" Trump asked (via BBC). "You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect."

Trump being sensitive about his hair makes sense, since he is constantly in the spotlight, something that will only increase when he takes office next month. But the President-elect could learn a thing or two from Prince William, since he's next in line for the throne, always in the public's eye, and doesn't seem to give his hair (or lack thereof) much concern. But no matter what hairstyle Prince William has, be it balding or swoopy, his facial hair will always steal the spotlight — even if his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales is also present.

